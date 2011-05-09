Kankovsky wins pre-race criterium
Schulze, Jesowski second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|13
|pts
|2
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|3
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGs
|6
|4
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|5
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|5
|6
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|7
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|5
|8
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|4
|9
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4
|10
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|4
|11
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|12
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
|3
|13
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|14
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Polilsh National Team
|2
|15
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|16
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|18
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|19
|Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2
|20
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|21
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2
|22
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|23
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGs
|1
|24
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGs
|1
|25
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bank BGs
|1
|26
|Dariusz Wozniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|27
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|28
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|29
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polilsh National Team
|1
|30
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|1
|31
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|1
