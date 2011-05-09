Trending

Kankovsky wins pre-race criterium

Schulze, Jesowski second and third

Results

1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha13pts
2André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
3Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGs6
4Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera5
5Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polish National Track Team5
6Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
7Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polish National Track Team5
8Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp4
9Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg4
10Robert Radosz (Pol) Polish National Track Team4
11Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
12Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP3
13Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Polilsh National Team2
15Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
16Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP2
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
18Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP2
19Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author2
20Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
21Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp1
23Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGs1
24Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGs1
25Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bank BGs1
26Dariusz Wozniak (Pol) Legia - Felt1
27Matthias Plarre (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1
28Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1
29Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polilsh National Team1
30Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha1
31Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha1

