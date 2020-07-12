Trending

Equipe Paule Ka sweep podium at Swiss Time Trial Championships

By

Marlen Reusser claims national title

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland / during the Women Elite Individual Time Trial a 27,8km race from Wattens to Innsbruck 582m at the 91st UCI Road World Championships 2018 / ITT / RWC / on September 25, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images)

The newly named Equipe Paule Ka swept the podium at the Swiss Time Trial Championships in Belp on Sunday. Marlen Reusser claimed the national title after covering the 20km course in 27:47 beating her teammates Elise Chabbey by 1:03 and Kathrin Stirnemann by 1:18. 

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka 0:27:47
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka 0:01:03
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka 0:01:18
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) 0:01:41
5Melanie Maurer (Swi) 0:01:46
6Noëlle Buri (Swi) 0:03:04
7Crystel Matthey (Swi) 0:03:09
8Aline Seitz (Swi) 0:03:15
9Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16
10Fabienne Buri (Swi) 0:03:16
11Lena Mettraux (Swi) 0:03:23
12Lara Krähemann (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41
13Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:03:48
14Carole Perrot (Swi) 0:04:31
15Sara Baumann (Swi) 0:04:32
16Rahel Aschwanden (Swi) 0:04:36
17Judith Gerber (Swi) 0:04:38
18Simone Sonderegger (Swi) 0:04:40
19Marie-Lise Sautebin (Swi) 0:04:53
20Eléa Schneeberger (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:05:04
21Martina Andrea Marchetto (Swi) 0:06:12

