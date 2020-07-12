Equipe Paule Ka sweep podium at Swiss Time Trial Championships
By Cyclingnews
Marlen Reusser claims national title
Elite Women: Belp - Belp
The newly named Equipe Paule Ka swept the podium at the Swiss Time Trial Championships in Belp on Sunday. Marlen Reusser claimed the national title after covering the 20km course in 27:47 beating her teammates Elise Chabbey by 1:03 and Kathrin Stirnemann by 1:18.
🏆 Podium sweep! 🏆 In the Swiss ITT Championships, we took a clean sweep of the podium with: 🥇 Marlen Reusser🥈 Elise Chabbey🥉 Kathrin StirnemannBy taking the win, Marlen claimed her 3rd national ITT title.Congratulations! Photo: @swisscycling pic.twitter.com/hObYVO8IhiJuly 12, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:27:47
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:01:03
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:01:18
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|0:01:41
|5
|Melanie Maurer (Swi)
|0:01:46
|6
|Noëlle Buri (Swi)
|0:03:04
|7
|Crystel Matthey (Swi)
|0:03:09
|8
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|0:03:15
|9
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|10
|Fabienne Buri (Swi)
|0:03:16
|11
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|0:03:23
|12
|Lara Krähemann (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|13
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:03:48
|14
|Carole Perrot (Swi)
|0:04:31
|15
|Sara Baumann (Swi)
|0:04:32
|16
|Rahel Aschwanden (Swi)
|0:04:36
|17
|Judith Gerber (Swi)
|0:04:38
|18
|Simone Sonderegger (Swi)
|0:04:40
|19
|Marie-Lise Sautebin (Swi)
|0:04:53
|20
|Eléa Schneeberger (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|21
|Martina Andrea Marchetto (Swi)
|0:06:12
Stefan Küng wins fourth Swiss Time Trial Championships'I had a plan in mind and I was able to execute it 100%' says Küng
