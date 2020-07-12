Stefan Küng wins fourth Swiss Time Trial Championships
'I had a plan in mind and I was able to execute it 100%' says Küng
Elite Men: Belp - Belp
Stefan Küng won his fourth consecutive time trial national title at the Swiss Championships on Sunday. The Groupama-FDJ rider covered the 33km course in a time of 37:36 to take the victory ahead of Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) by 54 seconds and Stefan Bissegger by 1:07.
"It was the first time I had started a race in four months," said Küng. "It was something special, but it's nice to put on a bib and regain the racing sensations.
"In addition, it went well. My mission was to defend the jersey and that's what I did. It's nice to be able to wear it for another year on international races. I had recognized the course several times and I knew what I had to do. I had a plan in mind and was able to execute it 100%. It's also a pleasure to open the counter with my new bike."
Küng started the season at Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February, and then he raced Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in March. He went on to race at Paris-Nice before the cycling calendar was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
"Normally, the championships are just before the Tour [de France] so we don't prepare for it in the same way. I am coming out of an altitude training course and I did not necessarily prepare myself specifically for this test. I did a lot of time trials but they were included in my planning anyway. I have not yet made any intense efforts and I felt it today," Küng said.
"It was a course with a lot of raises, it stung, but it felt good to find these racing sensations. In training, we always have a margin, we adapt the pace, we can choose a course with fewer turns. In any case, it feels good to run."
The UCI announced the revised late-season calendar in May and the WorldTour will resume on April 1 at Strade Bianche with the Tour de France set to take place from August 29-September 20.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
|0:37:37
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
|0:01:07
|4
|Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:01:25
|5
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Uae Team Emirates
|0:02:25
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Ntt Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:02:37
|8
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|9
|Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:02:47
|10
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:54
|11
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:03:08
|12
|Lukas Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:03:25
|13
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:35
|14
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:03:45
|15
|Timon Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:03:51
|16
|Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:04:14
|17
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:41
|18
|Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:04:57
|DNS
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
