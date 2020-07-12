Trending

Stefan Küng wins fourth Swiss Time Trial Championships

'I had a plan in mind and I was able to execute it 100%' says Küng

LAGOA ALGARVE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 22 Stefan Kung of FSwitzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 45th Volta ao Algarve Stage 3 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VA VAlgarve2019 on February 22 2019 in Lagoa Algarve Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Stefan Küng (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Küng won his fourth consecutive time trial national title at the Swiss Championships on Sunday. The Groupama-FDJ rider covered the 33km course in a time of 37:36 to take the victory ahead of Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) by 54 seconds and Stefan Bissegger by 1:07.

"It was the first time I had started a race in four months," said Küng. "It was something special, but it's nice to put on a bib and regain the racing sensations.

"In addition, it went well. My mission was to defend the jersey and that's what I did. It's nice to be able to wear it for another year on international races. I had recognized the course several times and I knew what I had to do. I had a plan in mind and was able to execute it 100%. It's also a pleasure to open the counter with my new bike."

Küng started the season at Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February, and then he raced Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in March. He went on to race at Paris-Nice before the cycling calendar was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"Normally, the championships are just before the Tour [de France] so we don't prepare for it in the same way. I am coming out of an altitude training course and I did not necessarily prepare myself specifically for this test. I did a lot of time trials but they were included in my planning anyway. I have not yet made any intense efforts and I felt it today," Küng said.

"It was a course with a lot of raises, it stung, but it felt good to find these racing sensations. In training, we always have a margin, we adapt the pace, we can choose a course with fewer turns. In any case, it feels good to run."

The UCI announced the revised late-season calendar in May and the WorldTour will resume on April 1 at Strade Bianche with the Tour de France set to take place from August 29-September 20.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - Fdj 0:37:37
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:54
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) 0:01:07
4Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:01:25
5Tom Bohli (Swi) Uae Team Emirates 0:02:25
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Ntt Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30
7Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:02:37
8Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:02:44
9Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:02:47
10Claudio Imhof (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:02:54
11Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:03:08
12Lukas Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:03:25
13Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:35
14Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:03:45
15Timon Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:03:51
16Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:04:14
17Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:04:41
18Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:04:57
DNSSimon Vitzthum (Swi)

