Cancellara claims 8th national time trial title
Schwager repeats as women's champion, Küng captures U23 title
Time Trial: Satigny -
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
|0:50:35.391
|2
|Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
|0:00:59.228
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling)
|0:01:57.177
|4
|Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)
|0:02:28.282
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Atlas Personal-Jakroo)
|0:05:47.319
|1
|Patricia Schwager (Team Faren Let's Go Finland)
|0:29:08.411
|2
|Doris Schweizer (Be Pink / VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil)
|0:00:01.589
|3
|Jutta Stienen (Tempo-Sport - exersciences/VC Hirslanden)
|0:00:37.619
|4
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Maca Loca Scott / RCO Biel)
|0:00:43.656
|5
|Caroline Baur (Bigla Cycling Team / RMV ELGG)
|0:00:45.029
|6
|Ramona Forchini (Strüby MTB Kader)
|0:00:53.846
|7
|Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team)
|0:00:57.114
|8
|Emilie Aubry (Bigla Cycling Team)
|0:01:04.843
|9
|Esther Schmidmeister (sportequipment.ch)
|0:01:14.134
|10
|Nicole Hanselmann (Bigla Cycling Team)
|0:01:27.589
|11
|Désirée Ehrler (Bigla Cycling Team / RMV Cham Hagendorn)
|0:01:35.833
|12
|Corinne Overney (Crazy IDEA Montagne Attitude)
|0:01:42.743
|13
|Fanny Martinet (Team Thyon-4Vallées - VC Montreux-Rennaz cyclisme)
|0:01:49.447
|14
|Jessica Uebelhart (Chirio Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:49.524
|15
|Aurore Brahier (Tempo-Sport - Exersciences/Bikeinlove CM Geneve)
|0:02:29.846
|16
|Rita Imstepf (VC Elite Susten/bigla cycling team)
|0:02:54.223
|17
|Sara Baumann (Credo Tri-Team Schattdorf)
|0:02:55.863
|18
|Marietta Knitsch (Haibike by Wolf Cycling)
|0:03:59.597
|19
|Huguet Boillat-Paupe (GS Ajoie)
|0:04:11.663
|1
|Stefan Küng (VC Fischingen / BMC Development Team)
|0:25:09.414
|2
|Thery Schir (EKZ Racing Team)
|0:00:27.503
|3
|Gabriel Chavanne (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation / RSC Aaretal münsigen)
|0:00:59.010
|4
|Lukas Müller (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|0:01:11.519
|5
|Tom Bohli (BMC Development Team)
|0:01:13.085
|6
|Reto Stäuble (EKZ Racing Team)
|0:01:17.705
|7
|Remo Bärlocher (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|0:01:18.841
|8
|Gianluca Ocanha (Maca-Loca/SCOTT)
|0:01:28.934
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Maca Loca Scott /VC Excelsior Martigny)
|0:01:33.195
|10
|Lars Schnyder (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|0:02:04.530
|11
|Frank Pasche (roth échafaudages cycling team)
|0:02:52.281
|12
|Ueli Rhyner (Rad. Bike. Team Glarner Energie)
|0:03:16.942
|13
|Benjamin Bouvier (Bikeinlove CM Genève)
|0:03:29.957
|14
|Maxime Froidevaux (VC Kerzers / Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)
|0:03:50.107
|15
|David Tschan (VC Pfaffnau)
|0:04:01.506
