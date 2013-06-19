Trending

Cancellara claims 8th national time trial title

Schwager repeats as women's champion, Küng captures U23 title

Elite men - 38.8km
1Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)0:50:35.391
2Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)0:00:59.228
3Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling)0:01:57.177
4Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)0:02:28.282
5Claudio Imhof (Atlas Personal-Jakroo)0:05:47.319

Elite women - 19.4km
1Patricia Schwager (Team Faren Let's Go Finland)0:29:08.411
2Doris Schweizer (Be Pink / VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil)0:00:01.589
3Jutta Stienen (Tempo-Sport - exersciences/VC Hirslanden)0:00:37.619
4Riccarda Mazzotta (Maca Loca Scott / RCO Biel)0:00:43.656
5Caroline Baur (Bigla Cycling Team / RMV ELGG)0:00:45.029
6Ramona Forchini (Strüby MTB Kader)0:00:53.846
7Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team)0:00:57.114
8Emilie Aubry (Bigla Cycling Team)0:01:04.843
9Esther Schmidmeister (sportequipment.ch)0:01:14.134
10Nicole Hanselmann (Bigla Cycling Team)0:01:27.589
11Désirée Ehrler (Bigla Cycling Team / RMV Cham Hagendorn)0:01:35.833
12Corinne Overney (Crazy IDEA Montagne Attitude)0:01:42.743
13Fanny Martinet (Team Thyon-4Vallées - VC Montreux-Rennaz cyclisme)0:01:49.447
14Jessica Uebelhart (Chirio Forno d'Asolo)0:01:49.524
15Aurore Brahier (Tempo-Sport - Exersciences/Bikeinlove CM Geneve)0:02:29.846
16Rita Imstepf (VC Elite Susten/bigla cycling team)0:02:54.223
17Sara Baumann (Credo Tri-Team Schattdorf)0:02:55.863
18Marietta Knitsch (Haibike by Wolf Cycling)0:03:59.597
19Huguet Boillat-Paupe (GS Ajoie)0:04:11.663

U23 men - 19.4km
1Stefan Küng (VC Fischingen / BMC Development Team)0:25:09.414
2Thery Schir (EKZ Racing Team)0:00:27.503
3Gabriel Chavanne (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation / RSC Aaretal münsigen)0:00:59.010
4Lukas Müller (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:01:11.519
5Tom Bohli (BMC Development Team)0:01:13.085
6Reto Stäuble (EKZ Racing Team)0:01:17.705
7Remo Bärlocher (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:01:18.841
8Gianluca Ocanha (Maca-Loca/SCOTT)0:01:28.934
9Simon Pellaud (Maca Loca Scott /VC Excelsior Martigny)0:01:33.195
10Lars Schnyder (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:02:04.530
11Frank Pasche (roth échafaudages cycling team)0:02:52.281
12Ueli Rhyner (Rad. Bike. Team Glarner Energie)0:03:16.942
13Benjamin Bouvier (Bikeinlove CM Genève)0:03:29.957
14Maxime Froidevaux (VC Kerzers / Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)0:03:50.107
15David Tschan (VC Pfaffnau)0:04:01.506

