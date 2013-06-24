Trending

Schweizer crowned Swiss women's champion

Weiss, Aubry round out the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Be Pink3:07:27
2Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
3Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:13
4Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi)0:04:18
5Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:22
6Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland0:04:27
7Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:32
8Larissa Bruhwiler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:07:56
9Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
10Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
11Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:07:59
12Andrea Büchel (Swi)0:14:00
13Esther Schmidmeister (Swi)
14Marietta Knitsch (Swi)0:20:20
15Maaike Kruseman (Swi)0:20:21
16Angelika Meier (Swi)0:20:28
17Laura Mäder (Swi)0:20:43
18Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:21:04
DNFAndrea Rudin (Swi)
DNFDiana Rast (Swi)
DNFLise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
DNFCorinne Overney (Swi)
DNFFanny Martinet (Swi)
DNFNadège Matthey (Swi)
DNFJennifer Sagesser (Swi)
DNFRenate Bitter (Swi)
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team

