Schweizer crowned Swiss women's champion
Weiss, Aubry round out the podium
Elite Women - Road Race: Satigny -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Be Pink
|3:07:27
|2
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|4
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi)
|0:04:18
|5
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|6
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|0:04:27
|7
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|8
|Larissa Bruhwiler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|9
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|10
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|11
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:07:59
|12
|Andrea Büchel (Swi)
|0:14:00
|13
|Esther Schmidmeister (Swi)
|14
|Marietta Knitsch (Swi)
|0:20:20
|15
|Maaike Kruseman (Swi)
|0:20:21
|16
|Angelika Meier (Swi)
|0:20:28
|17
|Laura Mäder (Swi)
|0:20:43
|18
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:21:04
|DNF
|Andrea Rudin (Swi)
|DNF
|Diana Rast (Swi)
|DNF
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|DNF
|Corinne Overney (Swi)
|DNF
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|DNF
|Nadège Matthey (Swi)
|DNF
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|DNF
|Renate Bitter (Swi)
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
