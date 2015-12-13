Trending

Rombouts wins junior men's race at Francorchamps

Driesen second and Arensman third

Elite men's race on the Francorchamps track

Elite men's race on the Francorchamps track
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:36:20
2Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:08
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) JVR De Batauwers0:00:10
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
5Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:20
6Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
7Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW0:00:51
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:59
9Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:14
10Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:21
11Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:35
12Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:01:50
13Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:09
14Pieter Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:02:13
15Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:02:24
16Leo Bouvier (Fra)0:03:25
17Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:03:40
18Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:04:25
19Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:53
20Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)0:04:56
21Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:29
22Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:05:45
23Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:06:07
24Maikel Kleiboer (Ned)0:06:10
25Noah Van Horen (Ned)0:07:11
26Orélien Nicaise (Bel) Section Hennuyere0:08:42
27Demiz Hebing (Ned)0:09:00
28Dance Dello (Fra)
29Stijn De Bruyn (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
31Ken Conter (Lux)
32Robin Lobet (Bel)
34Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
35Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
36Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
37Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
38Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews