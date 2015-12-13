Rombouts wins junior men's race at Francorchamps
Driesen second and Arensman third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:36:20
|2
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) JVR De Batauwers
|0:00:10
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|5
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|7
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|0:00:51
|8
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|9
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|10
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|11
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:35
|12
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:01:50
|13
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Pieter Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:02:13
|15
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:02:24
|16
|Leo Bouvier (Fra)
|0:03:25
|17
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:03:40
|18
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:04:25
|19
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:53
|20
|Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)
|0:04:56
|21
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|22
|Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:05:45
|23
|Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|0:06:07
|24
|Maikel Kleiboer (Ned)
|0:06:10
|25
|Noah Van Horen (Ned)
|0:07:11
|26
|Orélien Nicaise (Bel) Section Hennuyere
|0:08:42
|27
|Demiz Hebing (Ned)
|0:09:00
|28
|Dance Dello (Fra)
|29
|Stijn De Bruyn (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|31
|Ken Conter (Lux)
|32
|Robin Lobet (Bel)
|34
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|35
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|36
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|37
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|38
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy