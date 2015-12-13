Cleppe wins U23 men's race at Francorchamps
Peeters second and Hermans third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:52:13
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:38
|6
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) RTV De Zwaluwen
|0:02:02
|8
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:02:32
|10
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:36
|11
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|13
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:03:51
|14
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:04:00
|15
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:04:05
|16
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|17
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:04:37
|18
|Felix Drumm (Bel)
|19
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Bel) WV Uden
|0:05:14
|20
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|0:05:44
|21
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|22
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:06:01
|23
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:06:21
|24
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:06:36
|25
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:07:11
|26
|Per Wiggers (Fra)
|0:07:26
|27
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|0:07:41
|28
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:08:51
|29
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|30
|Adrian Garcia (Spa)
|31
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|32
|Thijs Kool (Ned)
|33
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|34
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|35
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|36
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
