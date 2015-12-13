Trending

Cleppe wins U23 men's race at Francorchamps

Peeters second and Hermans third

Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet-Fidea)

Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:52:13
2Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:18
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:31
4Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:07
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:38
6Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:49
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) RTV De Zwaluwen0:02:02
8Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:19
9Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:02:32
10Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:36
11Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:46
12Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team0:02:58
13Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:03:51
14Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:04:00
15Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:04:05
16Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:04:09
17Milan Vader (Ned)0:04:37
18Felix Drumm (Bel)
19Maik Van Der Heijden (Bel) WV Uden0:05:14
20Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:05:44
21Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:05:51
22Curtis White (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com0:06:01
23Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)0:06:21
24Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:06:36
25Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:07:11
26Per Wiggers (Fra)0:07:26
27Nicholas Smith (Aus)0:07:41
28Mart Muskens (Ned)0:08:51
29Gavin Haley (USA)
30Adrian Garcia (Spa)
31Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
32Thijs Kool (Ned)
33Vincent Oger (Bel)
34Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
35Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
36Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews