Trending

Meeusen wins Superprestige in Ruddervoorde

Van der Poel tops Vantornout for second

Image 1 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

The leaders in the sand

The leaders in the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Lars van der Haar (Giant) takes the turn wide

Lars van der Haar (Giant) takes the turn wide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

The tail end of the leading group in Ruddervoorde

The tail end of the leading group in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

German champion Phillip Walsleben

German champion Phillip Walsleben
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) led the race through the sand

Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) led the race through the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Mathieu van der

Mathieu van der
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Lars van der Haar in the sand in Ruddervoorde

Lars van der Haar in the sand in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Van der Poel tries to catch his breath after the sprint

Van der Poel tries to catch his breath after the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank)

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus)

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Japanese champion Yu Takenouchi

Japanese champion Yu Takenouchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) wins in Ruddervoorde

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) wins in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde

The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

The Superprestige Ruddervoorde podium

The Superprestige Ruddervoorde podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Telenet-Fidea rider Tom Meeusen won a hard-fought third Superprestige round in Ruddervoorde, Belgium, on Sunday, out-sprinting Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) finished fourth in the sprint after a fast race on a dry course.

"I was having a great time. The level was high so I had even more fun, rode even closer on the wheels, riding narrow lines," an excited Meeusen said in the post-race interview tent. "Ruddervoorde is quite a big race and I've never won here. I wanted to score here and I managed to do so."

Van der Poel becomes the sole leader in the overall standings, overtaking former leaders Nys and Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimeano). Van der Haar had to overcome a mid-race tangle with Telenet's Corné van Kessel to salvage his position in the rankings, and after finishing fifth he is now third overall.

Van der Poel was pleased with his performance although he missed a chance to do better. "More was possible. I wanted to lead the group when entering the sand section but I made a mistake and ended up riding in third place. That was too far to have a chance in the sprint. Nevertheless I'm pleased that I'm the new leader. It's a nice bonus," Van der Poel told Cyclingnews.

The win from Meeusen came after a fast and tactical race on the meadow with artificial hills and the cobbled road of the Pyfferoen family in Ruddervoorde. Meeusen was already present in the early lead group which also included Van der Haar and Vantornout.

During the fourth of ten laps Nys closed the gap on the leaders. The Belgian champion was followed by Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). The large lead group of eight riders battled each other for several laps without creating major damage. The eight men were to battle for the win in the final lap.

"The group was too big for me," Nys said. "If you want to win here you need to be aggressive enough to hold your ground. I lacked that today." In the final laps Nys sat at the back of the group, saving his energy for a last lap surge to the front but he only managed to move up to fourth place.

By the time Nys made his move, Meeusen was already riding his lap-long sprint. At first he was helped by a bobble from Vantornout but then a small mistake through the sand section put the Sunweb rider back into contention. "I was praying that I would not make a mistake. I made a mistake. Luckily I had enough left in my tank to ride the sprint," Meeusen said.

Vantornout didn't have an acceleration left in his legs to repeat his victory from last year. "It's the course that ruined it for me. I'm not a super technical rider. I felt really strong though. I'm pleased that I'm consequently battling for the win," Vantornout told Cyclingnews.

The next round of the Superprestige series is held next week in Asper-Gavere.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team1:03:06
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team0:00:12
6Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:15
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:30
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:57
9Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:06
10Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:01:09
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:23
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:42
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:01:46
14Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:01:54
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:10
16Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
18Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:26
19Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team0:02:35
20Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:37
21Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:48
22Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:07
23Michael Boros (CZE) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor0:03:22
24Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team0:03:25
25Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:04:12
26Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:27
27Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:04:31
28Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:43
29Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:05:00
30Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:05:18
31Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
32Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
33Kevin Van Hoovels
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
DNFLubomir Petrus (Cze)
DNFDavid van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
DNFJan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
DNFVinnie Braet (Bel)
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra)

Superprestige standings after 3 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team40pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team39
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team38
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team34
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team34
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team33
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team24
8Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team20
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team18
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team13
11David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team12
12Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team9
13Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team8
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team8
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team8
16Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team7
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team6
18Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team5
19Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team4

Latest on Cyclingnews