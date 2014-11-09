Image 1 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 The leaders in the sand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Lars van der Haar (Giant) takes the turn wide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 The tail end of the leading group in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 German champion Phillip Walsleben (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) led the race through the sand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Mathieu van der (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Lars van der Haar in the sand in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Van der Poel tries to catch his breath after the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Japanese champion Yu Takenouchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) wins in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 The sprint in the Superprestige Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 The Superprestige Ruddervoorde podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Telenet-Fidea rider Tom Meeusen won a hard-fought third Superprestige round in Ruddervoorde, Belgium, on Sunday, out-sprinting Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) finished fourth in the sprint after a fast race on a dry course.

"I was having a great time. The level was high so I had even more fun, rode even closer on the wheels, riding narrow lines," an excited Meeusen said in the post-race interview tent. "Ruddervoorde is quite a big race and I've never won here. I wanted to score here and I managed to do so."

Van der Poel becomes the sole leader in the overall standings, overtaking former leaders Nys and Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimeano). Van der Haar had to overcome a mid-race tangle with Telenet's Corné van Kessel to salvage his position in the rankings, and after finishing fifth he is now third overall.

Van der Poel was pleased with his performance although he missed a chance to do better. "More was possible. I wanted to lead the group when entering the sand section but I made a mistake and ended up riding in third place. That was too far to have a chance in the sprint. Nevertheless I'm pleased that I'm the new leader. It's a nice bonus," Van der Poel told Cyclingnews.

The win from Meeusen came after a fast and tactical race on the meadow with artificial hills and the cobbled road of the Pyfferoen family in Ruddervoorde. Meeusen was already present in the early lead group which also included Van der Haar and Vantornout.

During the fourth of ten laps Nys closed the gap on the leaders. The Belgian champion was followed by Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Corné van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). The large lead group of eight riders battled each other for several laps without creating major damage. The eight men were to battle for the win in the final lap.

"The group was too big for me," Nys said. "If you want to win here you need to be aggressive enough to hold your ground. I lacked that today." In the final laps Nys sat at the back of the group, saving his energy for a last lap surge to the front but he only managed to move up to fourth place.

By the time Nys made his move, Meeusen was already riding his lap-long sprint. At first he was helped by a bobble from Vantornout but then a small mistake through the sand section put the Sunweb rider back into contention. "I was praying that I would not make a mistake. I made a mistake. Luckily I had enough left in my tank to ride the sprint," Meeusen said.

Vantornout didn't have an acceleration left in his legs to repeat his victory from last year. "It's the course that ruined it for me. I'm not a super technical rider. I felt really strong though. I'm pleased that I'm consequently battling for the win," Vantornout told Cyclingnews.

The next round of the Superprestige series is held next week in Asper-Gavere.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 1:03:06 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 4 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team 5 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team 0:00:12 6 Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:30 8 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:57 9 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team 0:01:06 10 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team 0:01:09 11 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team 0:01:23 12 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:42 13 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team 0:01:46 14 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team 0:01:54 15 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:10 16 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 17 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 18 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:26 19 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team 0:02:35 20 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:37 21 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:48 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:03:07 23 Michael Boros (CZE) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 0:03:22 24 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team 0:03:25 25 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team 0:04:12 26 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:27 27 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 0:04:31 28 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:43 29 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team 0:05:00 30 Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team 0:05:18 31 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team 32 Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team 33 Kevin Van Hoovels DNF Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team DNF Lubomir Petrus (Cze) DNF David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team DNF Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team DNF Vinnie Braet (Bel) DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra)