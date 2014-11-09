Flawless solo win for Cant
Wyman and Van Loy round out podium
Elite Women: -
One day after grabbing the European Championship title in Lorsch, Germany, in-form Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) added another win to her tally. Cant gapped British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) in the first lap of the race in Ruddervoorde, Belgium. For six laps Cant cruised around on the meadow course and easily brought the win home at the Hansgrohe Superprestige race.
“I’m pleasantly surprised I can bring two wins home in one weekend. I didn’t plan to get away so early but once there I figured I could try to see how long I held on to it, and make a good training ride out of it,” Cant told Cyclingnews after grabbing her seventh win of the season.
Behind the 24-year-old Wyman and Van Loy tried to stay in touch but instead they kept losing ground. Cant was one of the few riders who managed to plow through the long sand section in Ruddervoorde. “She got the gap on the off-camber section where it was tight to make it to the top or not. I made it three times out of six. Ellen couldn’t close it down and me neither,” Wyman said when explaining how Cant got away to Cyclingnews.
Once Cant was gone the battle for second place was a good one to watch. Halfway through the race Van Loy briefly took over the lead but eventually it was Wyman who surged forward in the closing laps. “It was a good battle. I made the gap in the sand and slowly rode away from her,” Wyman said.
By that time fellow British rider Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) had abandoned the race. Harris finished third at the European championships in Lorsch on Saturday. On Twitter she claimed that two mechanicals and being stuck in her 32 forced her out of the race. Cyclingnews spotted her taking a tumble in the sand section while riding in seventh place when she left the race at the end of the fourth lap. Jolien Verschueren (Decock Woningbouw) and Pavla Havlikova (Young Telenet-Fidea) closed out the top five; all within a minute of winner Cant.
There’s no general classification for the Hansgrohe Superprestige series in the Women’s category.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:45:38
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:00:51
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:01:46
|7
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:02:50
|8
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|0:03:11
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|10
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:04:01
|11
|Femke Van den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:04:23
|12
|Julie Boucher (Fra)
|0:04:36
|13
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|0:04:39
|14
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:05:00
|15
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:05:08
|16
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|17
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:06:46
|18
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:07:05
|19
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|20
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|21
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|22
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|23
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|24
|Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
|25
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|26
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|27
|Ayse Cakir (Tur)
|28
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|29
|Mesude Senol (Tur)
|30
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|31
|Sandra Sintobin (Bel)
|32
|Busra Önder (Tur)
|33
|Maud Vandenbrande (Bel)
|34
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy