Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

One day after grabbing the European Championship title in Lorsch, Germany, in-form Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) added another win to her tally. Cant gapped British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) in the first lap of the race in Ruddervoorde, Belgium. For six laps Cant cruised around on the meadow course and easily brought the win home at the Hansgrohe Superprestige race.

“I’m pleasantly surprised I can bring two wins home in one weekend. I didn’t plan to get away so early but once there I figured I could try to see how long I held on to it, and make a good training ride out of it,” Cant told Cyclingnews after grabbing her seventh win of the season.

Behind the 24-year-old Wyman and Van Loy tried to stay in touch but instead they kept losing ground. Cant was one of the few riders who managed to plow through the long sand section in Ruddervoorde. “She got the gap on the off-camber section where it was tight to make it to the top or not. I made it three times out of six. Ellen couldn’t close it down and me neither,” Wyman said when explaining how Cant got away to Cyclingnews.

Once Cant was gone the battle for second place was a good one to watch. Halfway through the race Van Loy briefly took over the lead but eventually it was Wyman who surged forward in the closing laps. “It was a good battle. I made the gap in the sand and slowly rode away from her,” Wyman said.

By that time fellow British rider Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) had abandoned the race. Harris finished third at the European championships in Lorsch on Saturday. On Twitter she claimed that two mechanicals and being stuck in her 32 forced her out of the race. Cyclingnews spotted her taking a tumble in the sand section while riding in seventh place when she left the race at the end of the fourth lap. Jolien Verschueren (Decock Woningbouw) and Pavla Havlikova (Young Telenet-Fidea) closed out the top five; all within a minute of winner Cant.

There’s no general classification for the Hansgrohe Superprestige series in the Women’s category.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:45:38
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:00:21
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:38
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:00:51
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:57
6Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:01:46
7Eva Colin (Fra)0:02:50
8Monique van de Ree (Ned)0:03:11
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:24
10Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:01
11Femke Van den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:04:23
12Julie Boucher (Fra)0:04:36
13Hannah Payton (GBr)0:04:39
14Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:05:00
15Christine Vardaros (USA)0:05:08
16Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:05:47
17Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:06:46
18Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:07:05
19Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
20Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
21Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
22Anja Geldhof (Bel)
23Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
24Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
25Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
26Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
27Ayse Cakir (Tur)
28Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
29Mesude Senol (Tur)
30Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
31Sandra Sintobin (Bel)
32Busra Önder (Tur)
33Maud Vandenbrande (Bel)
34Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke

