Mathieu van der Poel flawless through rain and sand to dominate Superprestige Mol-Zilvermeercross

Laurens Sweeck falters through wet sand but holds on for second place in Mol

Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel pictured in action during the men's elite race of the superprestige cyclocross cycling event, race 5 out of 8, Monday 23 December 2024 in Mol. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel pictured in action during the men's elite race of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling event, race 5 out of 8, Monday 23 December 2024 in Mol

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated the thick sand sections under rainy weather conditions to win Superprestige Mol-Zilvermeercross on Monday. 

