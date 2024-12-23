Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado faster in the sand at the Superprestige Mol-Zilvermeercross

By
published

Brand and van der Heijden complete the podium on third consecutive day of racing

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates as she crosses the finish line
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates as she crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) doubled up in the Superprestige Mol Zilvermeercross on Monday, taking victory just 24 hours after winning in Zonhoven. 

The former world champion took her ninth win of the cyclocross season in the rain, beating Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 34 seconds. Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) was third at 59 seconds.  Sanne Cant was fourth. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews