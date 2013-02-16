Cant solos to victory in Middelkerke
Wyman second, Van Loy third
Elite women: -
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:42:14
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:00:50
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:01:57
|6
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:03:11
|7
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:47
|8
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:04:19
|9
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:05:04
|10
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno-Women
|0:05:35
|11
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:51
|12
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:08:56
|13
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:09:52
|14
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|15
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|16
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
|17
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy