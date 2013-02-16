Trending

Cant solos to victory in Middelkerke

Wyman second, Van Loy third

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:42:14
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:21
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:00:50
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:02
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:01:57
6Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:03:11
7Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:47
8Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:04:19
9Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:05:04
10Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno-Women0:05:35
11Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:51
12Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:08:56
13Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:09:52
14Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
15Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
16Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
17Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT

