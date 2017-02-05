Nieuwenhuis bests Iserbyt for Hoogstraten U23 win
Hermans takes third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:49:14
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:31
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:50
|6
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:11
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|0:02:19
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:23
|9
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen Vastgoedservice
|0:02:24
|10
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:02:28
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|0:02:34
|12
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:45
|13
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:02:46
|14
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:55
|15
|Gert Smets (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus
|0:02:59
|16
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar-Delikia-Ridley
|0:03:12
|17
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano
|0:03:33
|18
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|0:03:48
|19
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:03:51
|20
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:03:58
|21
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop
|0:04:02
|22
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:04:03
|23
|Han Devos (Bel) Stageco - Special Paint Cyclin
|0:04:05
|24
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:04:11
|25
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:16
|26
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano
|0:04:46
|27
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) MTB Baarlo
|0:04:47
|28
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:04:58
|29
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Wv Schijndel
|0:05:43
|30
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|0:05:57
|31
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:06:02
|32
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:06:13
|33
|Mart Muskens (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|34
|Yari Crollet (Bel) KDL Cycling Team
|35
|Niels Verbruggen (Ned) WV Schijndel
|36
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
|DNF
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Bmx Vlijtingen
|DNF
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|DNF
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
