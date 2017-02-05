Trending

Nieuwenhuis bests Iserbyt for Hoogstraten U23 win

Hermans takes third

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) wins under 23 title

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) wins under 23 title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:49:14
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling0:00:07
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:31
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:50
6Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:02:11
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling0:02:19
8Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:02:23
9Sieben Wouters (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen Vastgoedservice0:02:24
10Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:02:28
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling0:02:34
12Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:45
13Johan Jacobs (Swi) Acrog - Balen BC0:02:46
14Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:55
15Gert Smets (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus0:02:59
16Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar-Delikia-Ridley0:03:12
17Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano0:03:33
18Jarne Driesen (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling0:03:48
19Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:03:51
20Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:03:58
21Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop0:04:02
22Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam0:04:03
23Han Devos (Bel) Stageco - Special Paint Cyclin0:04:05
24Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club0:04:11
25Koen Van Dijke (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel0:04:16
26Jenko Bonne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano0:04:46
27Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) MTB Baarlo0:04:47
28Thomas Verheyen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:04:58
29Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Wv Schijndel0:05:43
30Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes0:05:57
31Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:06:02
32Jarno Liessens (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:06:13
33Mart Muskens (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
34Yari Crollet (Bel) KDL Cycling Team
35Niels Verbruggen (Ned) WV Schijndel
36Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
DNFJelle Schuermans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFKyle De Proost (Bel) Bmx Vlijtingen
DNFGianni Siebens (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
DNFReno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC

Latest on Cyclingnews