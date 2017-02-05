Trending

Sophie de Boer (Breepark.nl) captured a commanding win at the seventh and penultimate Superprestige round in Hoogstraten, Belgium.

De Boer was joined on the podium by an impressive Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) and Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions).

“Today was the first mud cross of the season. I like these races the most and really wanted to win,” De Boer told Telenet Play Sports in the flash interview.

The final two Superprestige rounds are rewarded with double points and the two worst result are dropped for the general classification. World champion Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) finished fourth in Hoogstraten - her worst result of the season - but remains in the lead with 99 points. Ellen Van Loy is second overall with 70 points and De Boer third with 57 points.

Cant is struggling with illness and was clearly worried after the race. “I really want to honour this jersey and I don’t feel like I’m doing that right now. I’ll have to cancel my obligations this week and make sure I’m competitive next week. It feels like I’m not the deserving champion but I’ve got to get over that,” she said.

De Boer featured in front straight from the start. She was right behind Ellen Van Loy, who managed the hole shot but faded shortly after. Van Loy was joined by Dutch champion Marianne Vos (WM3) and Elle Anderson (SRAM-Strava) who then faded back. By the end of the opening lap, Van Loy and Vos had a bonus of eight seconds on De Boer. Cant and Anderson were at 14 seconds. Katie Compton (KFC Racing) and Wyman were twenty seconds behind the two leaders. Maud Kaptheijns (Steylaerts-Verona) rode in twelfth place at 32 seconds but would fight her way back in the race.

De Boer bridged up with the two leaders and quickly took the initiative. Vos realised that she was in trouble in her last cyclo-cross race of the season. “Before the race I felt like I lacked power. I wanted to give it a go but in the opening lap I immediately blew up my engine. It was a tough course”, Vos told Telenet Play Sports.

She kept losing ground and finished ninth at 1:06.

De Boer ran away from Van Loy and Vos in a long mud section at the end of the second lap.

Van Loy benefited from her fast start and seemed certain of second place. “The move with Marianne was good and I was feeling comfortable”, Van Loy told Telenet Play Sports.

Behind Van Loy several riders were in the mix for third place at half a minute from the leader, with Cant, Compton, Wyman, Kaptheijns and a fading Vos all featuring. Wyman moved into third place during the penultimate lap, trailing Van Loy by ten seconds and the leader by 34 seconds. Cant, Compton and Kaptheijns were at a short distance.

In the final lap Wyman kept riding away from Cant and Compton, and also Kaptheijns passed the duo. De Boer flawlessly rode and ran to the victory in Hoogstraten and suddenly is back in contention for the Superprestige classification.

“I no longer focused on it because I didn’t race all rounds or wasn’t always good. We’ll see next week”, De Boer said.

Wyman found herself on the wheel of Van Loy who struggled to get into her pedals. “I really struggled in the last half lap. The final mud section of 150 metres didn’t suit me. Helen is probably the fastest runner in this field. The pedal didn’t help but I probably would’ve lost my second place to her anyway”, Van Loy said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie de Boer (Ned) Breepark0:41:53
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:18
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te0:00:19
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Beobank0:00:25
5Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Steylaerts-Verona0:00:26
6Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing P/B Trek/Panache0:00:45
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.Com0:01:00
8Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing0:01:10
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Wm30:01:17
10Alicia Franck (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:34
11Loes Sels (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team0:01:44
12Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cyclin0:02:12
13Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux0:02:24
14Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:29
15Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te0:02:34
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team0:02:59
17Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda0:03:18
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team0:03:25
19Stefanie Paul (Ger) Stevens Racing Team/Rsg Hannov0:03:28
20Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team0:03:36
21Denise Betsema (Ned) Hrtc Dok0:03:43
22Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Team Rijwielpaleis Bilthoven0:03:58
23Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Kids Sport Prom/Alpha Motorhom0:04:14
24Inge van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam0:04:25
25Veerle Goossens (Ned) Amarrow / Adex Cycling Team0:04:48
26Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Crossteam Emmen-Zuivelculinair0:05:02
27Amira Mellor (GBr) Paul Milnes Cycles Yorkshire0:05:20
28Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Wv De Jonge Renner Oosterhout0:05:28
29Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:05:44
30Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Ar0:06:03
31Shana Maes (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team0:06:24
32Linda Ter Beek (Ned) Het Twentse Ros0:06:45
33Marthe Truyen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:07:40
34Laura Krans (Ned) Aa Drink0:07:55
35Caren Commissaris (Bel) Wsc Hoop Op Zegen - Beveren Vz
36Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
37Elodie Kuijper (Ned) Wv Breda
38Aurelie Vermeir (Bel) Bike Advice Ct
39Eva Maria Palm (Bel) Donen/Vondelmolen Cx-Team
40Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
41Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger) Tv Bad Orb
42Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
43Tine Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
44Katharina Hinz (Ger) Rsg Hannover
45Yenthe Boons (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Bns Technics
DNFDiana Steffenhagen (Ger) Rsg Treis Cochem
DNFMascha Mulder (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFJinse Peeters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
DNFAlice Arzuffi Maria (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti

