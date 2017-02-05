Trending

Camps wins Hoogstraten juniors race

Arensam and Kamp round out podium

Jelle Camps (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:44:11
2Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:00:14
3Ryan Kamp (Ned) De Jonge Renner0:00:27
4Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:37
5Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:52
6Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:01:03
7Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:01:11
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:01:41
9Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen BC0:01:52
10Joren Thys (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:02:09
11Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:02:19
12Bart Artz (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies0:02:23
13Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar0:02:29
14Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb0:02:54
15Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit0:03:16
16Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:03:33
17Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) ZZP´R-Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:54
18Jason Van Compernolle (Bel) Tomabel-Inofec Cyclingteam0:03:58
19Sander De Vet (Bel) Wac Team0:04:24
20Dolf Pemen (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes0:05:15
21Lars Loohuis (Ned) Owc Oldenzaal0:05:48
22Seppe Bekaert (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS0:06:03
23Theo Hoez (Fra) CCCambrai
24Grégory Careme (Bel) Blancs Gilets Brabant Wallon
25Luuk Muggleton (Ned) WC Midden Limburg
26Cis Peeters (Bel) Sport EN Steun - Leopoldsburg
27Marco Ehlert (Ned) Gwc De Adelaar
28Lars Vlerick (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse VS
29Lenn Verdijck (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
30Leander Verheyde (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
DNFMaxim Dewulf (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT

