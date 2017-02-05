Camps wins Hoogstraten juniors race
Arensam and Kamp round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:44:11
|2
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:00:14
|3
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|0:00:27
|4
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:01:03
|7
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:01:11
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:01:41
|9
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:01:52
|10
|Joren Thys (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:02:09
|11
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:02:19
|12
|Bart Artz (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies
|0:02:23
|13
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar
|0:02:29
|14
|Andres Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|0:02:54
|15
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|0:03:16
|16
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:03:33
|17
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) ZZP´R-Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|18
|Jason Van Compernolle (Bel) Tomabel-Inofec Cyclingteam
|0:03:58
|19
|Sander De Vet (Bel) Wac Team
|0:04:24
|20
|Dolf Pemen (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|0:05:15
|21
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Owc Oldenzaal
|0:05:48
|22
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|0:06:03
|23
|Theo Hoez (Fra) CCCambrai
|24
|Grégory Careme (Bel) Blancs Gilets Brabant Wallon
|25
|Luuk Muggleton (Ned) WC Midden Limburg
|26
|Cis Peeters (Bel) Sport EN Steun - Leopoldsburg
|27
|Marco Ehlert (Ned) Gwc De Adelaar
|28
|Lars Vlerick (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse VS
|29
|Lenn Verdijck (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|30
|Leander Verheyde (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
|DNF
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy