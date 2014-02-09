Peeters wins junior Superprestige round in Hoogstraten
Jacobs and Aerts round out top three
Junior men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:42:43
|2
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:00:26
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|0:00:41
|5
|Stijn Caluwé (Bel)
|0:01:39
|6
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:01:49
|7
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:01:56
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|0:01:59
|9
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel)
|0:02:17
|10
|Kelvin Backx (Ned)
|0:02:51
|11
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:02:57
|12
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:03:01
|13
|Nick Verheyen (Bel)
|0:03:11
|14
|Jordi Andries (Bel)
|0:03:24
|15
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel)
|0:03:33
|16
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel)
|0:03:55
|17
|Thomas Van de Velde (Bel)
|18
|Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|19
|Kevin van Bennekom (Ned)
|0:04:21
|20
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel)
|0:04:55
|21
|Koen van Dijke (Ned)
|0:05:23
|22
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:06:22
|23
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
|0:07:03
|24
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
|0:07:15
|25
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)
|0:07:29
|26
|Jordi van Nobelen (Ned)
|27
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:08:29
