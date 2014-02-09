Trending

Peeters wins junior Superprestige round in Hoogstraten

Jacobs and Aerts round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:42:43
2Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:00:26
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:38
4Gianni Van Donink (Bel)0:00:41
5Stijn Caluwé (Bel)0:01:39
6Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:01:49
7Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:01:56
8Kobe Goossens (Bel)0:01:59
9Sybren Jacobs (Bel)0:02:17
10Kelvin Backx (Ned)0:02:51
11Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:02:57
12Han Devos (Bel)0:03:01
13Nick Verheyen (Bel)0:03:11
14Jordi Andries (Bel)0:03:24
15Elias Van Hecke (Bel)0:03:33
16Jens Teirlinck (Bel)0:03:55
17Thomas Van de Velde (Bel)
18Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:16
19Kevin van Bennekom (Ned)0:04:21
20Jorn Verbraken (Bel)0:04:55
21Koen van Dijke (Ned)0:05:23
22Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:06:22
23Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)0:07:03
24Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)0:07:15
25Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)0:07:29
26Jordi van Nobelen (Ned)
27Gert Smets (Bel)0:08:29

