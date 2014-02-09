Harris wins women's Superprestige into Hoogstraten
Cant finishes as runner-up ahead of Verschueren
Elite women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:36:41
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:57
|3
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:01:10
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|6
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:03:14
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:03:22
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|9
|Maud Kaptheyns (Ned)
|0:04:18
|10
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|0:04:30
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|12
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:05:37
|13
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|14
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|15
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|0:06:48
|16
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|17
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
|0:07:18
|18
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:07:48
|19
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:08:48
|20
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
|0:09:18
|21
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:09:34
|22
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:10:03
|-1lap
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|-1lap
|Mara Schwager (Lux)
|-1lap
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|-1lap
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel) KVC Meetjesland
|-1lap
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|-1lap
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|-2laps
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
