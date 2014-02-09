Trending

Harris wins women's Superprestige into Hoogstraten

Cant finishes as runner-up ahead of Verschueren

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:36:41
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:57
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:01:10
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
5Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:20
6Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:03:14
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:03:22
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:04:03
9Maud Kaptheyns (Ned)0:04:18
10Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars0:04:30
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:43
12Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:05:37
13Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:05:50
14Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:06:36
15Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)0:06:48
16Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:07:04
17Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)0:07:18
18Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:07:48
19Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:48
20Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam0:09:18
21Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:09:34
22Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:10:03
-1lapLene Vrijsen (Bel)
-1lapMara Schwager (Lux)
-1lapMeg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
-1lapAurelie Vermeir (Bel) KVC Meetjesland
-1lapMarijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
-1lapJana Dobbelaere (Bel)
-2lapsCindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT

