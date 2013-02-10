Trending

Bosmans top U23 in Hoogstraten Superprestige

Vermeersch, Aerts round out all-Belgian podium

Wietse Bosmans wins in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gianni Vermeersch, Wietse Bosmans and Toon Aerts on the podium in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
2Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Crelan-KDL
4Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
5Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
6Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
7Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
8Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
9Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
10Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
12David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
13Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
14Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
15Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
16Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
17Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
18Matthias Van de Velde (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Enertherm - BKCP
20Niels Koyen (Bel)
21Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
22Tim De Schuyter (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
23Pjotr van Beek (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
24Jérémie Piriou (Fra)

