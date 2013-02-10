Bosmans top U23 in Hoogstraten Superprestige
Vermeersch, Aerts round out all-Belgian podium
U23 Men: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|2
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|4
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|5
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|6
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|7
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|9
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|10
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|12
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|13
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|14
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|15
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|16
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Enertherm - BKCP
|20
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|21
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|22
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|23
|Pjotr van Beek (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|24
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy