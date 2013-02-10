Trending

Cant wins in Hoogstraten

Van Loy, Stultiens on podium

Sanne Cant wins in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ellen Van Loy, Sanne Cant and Sabrina Stultiens on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant was superior in the muddy snow

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:39:17
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:00:40
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:01:01
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:01:50
5Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:54
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:03:12
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:34
8Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:58
9Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:04:06
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:05:18
11Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:05:32
12Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:05:50
13Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:06:19
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:51
15Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:07:11
16 (-1 lap)Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
17 (-2 laps)Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)

