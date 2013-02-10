Cant wins in Hoogstraten
Van Loy, Stultiens on podium
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:39:17
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:00:40
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:03:12
|7
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|8
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|9
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:04:06
|10
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:05:18
|11
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:05:32
|12
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:05:50
|13
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:06:19
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:51
|15
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:07:11
|16 (-1 lap)
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|17 (-2 laps)
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
