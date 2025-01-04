Wout van Aert holds off Eli Iserbyt at muddy match in Superprestige Gullegem for first cyclocross win in a year

By
published

Michael Vanthourenhout rides to solo third place in Belgian podium sweep

Wout van Aert celebrates as he wins the men&#039;s elite Superprestige cyclocross round in Gullegem
Wout van Aert celebrates as he wins the men's elite Superprestige cyclocross round in Gullegem (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)
Jump to:

In just his second race since returning to cyclocross this winter, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) took his first victory of the season at the Superprestige Gullegem after a thrilling battle with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines).

Van Aert resisted tough challenges throughout the eight-lap race near Kortrijk, with Iserbyt and his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout putting him under serious pressure until the latter dropped away and the former made a mistake on the final lap which allowed Van Aert to ride solo to the win.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews