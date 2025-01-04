Wout van Aert holds off Eli Iserbyt at muddy match in Superprestige Gullegem for first cyclocross win in a year

In just his second race since returning to cyclocross this winter, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) took his first victory of the season at the Superprestige Gullegem after a thrilling battle with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines).

Van Aert resisted tough challenges throughout the eight-lap race near Kortrijk, with Iserbyt and his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout putting him under serious pressure until the latter dropped away and the former made a mistake on the final lap which allowed Van Aert to ride solo to the win.

It looked as though Iserbyt might be able to better his Belgian compatriot as he took over the lead once the pair took the bell ahead of the rest of the field, however, Van Aert was simply too neat in his performance. Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout did come home safely to take second and third.

The race was Van Aert's first win since the World Cup in Benidorm last January and marks a complete comeback to form after his road season was ended short in September due to a heavy crash at the Vuelta a España.

"I had to dig deep. I thought I had a lead, but when I rode through for the first time, Michael [Vanthourenhout] and Eli [Iserbyt] were still there. So I just focused on the final," said Van Aert post-race, pleasantly surprised at where his form is.

"I started this winter without expectations. I say it every time, but it seems hard for people to believe because they are used to me always competing to win.

"For me, it is really a surprise that I can do this already. 2025 has started and it feels really good."

Superprestige series leader Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fought back after a slow start to finish fifth and extend his overall lead over second-place Lars van der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions) after the Dutchman had to relocate his shoulder. Vandeputte will head into the final round in Middelkerke with a 10-point lead.

After Lucinda Brand soloed to victory in the women's race in Gullegem, the anticipation stayed high for the start of the men's race as it brought the second appearance of Van Aert in the 2024-25 cyclocross season.

With all eyes on the Belgian, he got off the line quickly from the second row and jumped quickly into third, before eventually setting into the leading group of nine riders, with race favourites Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon), Vanrthourenhout and Iserbyt all present.

A small slip from Van der Haar allowed Vanthourenhout, Sweek and Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) to get a small gap. Van Aert quickly sensed the danger and closed the gap to make it four with a slim lead.

Van Aert moved into the lead for the first time at the start of lap four and started to apply the pressure. With a higher pace and more skills on show, only Vanthourenhout could stay with the three-time CX world champion.

Vanthourenhout took over from Van Aert after a small mistake from the Visma man. But at the same time, Iserbyt began to close the gap with Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) close behind to make it a group of four in front.

Iserbyt took over from his teammate to again attack Van Aert on lap six, forcing him to work hard and keep things together until he retook the lead on the penultimate lap.

Van Aert put in a series of jabs but struggled to drop the Belgian champion, ceding the lead once again at the start of the final lap. However, Iserbyt made one small mistake followed by a bigger error when he got stuck on a steep bank, allowing Van Aert to ride away for his first victory of the winter.

