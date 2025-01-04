Lucinda Brand powers to solo victory at Superprestige Gullegem after chasing down Alvarado and Bäckstedt

By
published

Brand moves into series lead ahead of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado as she takes third behind Zoe Bäckstedt

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lucinda Brand powered to her sixth win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the Superprestige Gullegem after perfectly pacing her way to the front on the final lap and leaving Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) behind to win solo. 

Alvarado led for many of the first four laps in a trio alongside Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) and Leonie Bentveld (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines), until Brand fought from 10 seconds down and hit the front as the bell rang for the final lap.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews