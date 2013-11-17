Trending

Nys shows his class at the Gavere Superprestige

Walsleben takes second after testing the master

Image 1 of 20

US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) in action at Superprestige Gavere

US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) in action at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 20

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) would win Superprestige Gavere for the ninth time in his career

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) would win Superprestige Gavere for the ninth time in his career
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 20

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) leads Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in the finale of Superprestige Gavere

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) leads Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in the finale of Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 20

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to a 3rd place result at Superprestige Gavere

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to a 3rd place result at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 20

Superprestige Gavere came down to a two-man race between German champion Philipp Walsleben and world champion Sven Nys

Superprestige Gavere came down to a two-man race between German champion Philipp Walsleben and world champion Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 20

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) bombs a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) bombs a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 20

Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished 11th at Superprestige Gavere

Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished 11th at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 20

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 20

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) slid into a fence post on a tricky descent and lost contact with the leaders

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) slid into a fence post on a tricky descent and lost contact with the leaders
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 20

Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus) negotiates a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere

Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus) negotiates a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 20

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) in action at Superprestige Gavere

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) in action at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 20

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after his 9th place finish at Superprestige Gavere

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after his 9th place finish at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 20

Egoitz Murgoitio (Grupo Hirumet Taldea) looks to be in a bit of trouble...

Egoitz Murgoitio (Grupo Hirumet Taldea) looks to be in a bit of trouble...
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 20

World champion Sven Nys (Creland-KDL) on the top step of the podium at Superprestige Gavere

World champion Sven Nys (Creland-KDL) on the top step of the podium at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 20

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished 4th at Superprestige Gavere

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished 4th at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 20

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) celebrates victory at Superprestige Gavere while German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) has to settle for second

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) celebrates victory at Superprestige Gavere while German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) has to settle for second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 20

Elite men's podium at Superprestige Gavere (L-R): Philipp Walsleben, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout

Elite men's podium at Superprestige Gavere (L-R): Philipp Walsleben, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 20

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) outsprinted Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) to win in Gavere for the ninth time in his career

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) outsprinted Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) to win in Gavere for the ninth time in his career
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 20

Sven Nys makes sure Philipp Walsleben won't spoil his ensuing victory celebration at Superprestige Gavere

Sven Nys makes sure Philipp Walsleben won't spoil his ensuing victory celebration at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 20

German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) rode an aggressive race and finished in 2nd place at Superprestige Gavere

German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) rode an aggressive race and finished in 2nd place at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) gave yet another lesson in how to win major cyclo-cross races by taking victory in the Asper-Gavere race of the Superprestige series. Incredibly it was Nys’ ninth victory in the Asper-Gavere race and he also extended his lead in the season-long race series. It was his second victory of the weekend after also winning the GP Hasselt on Saturday.

Nys started badly but powered his way through the field in the muddy conditions and then surged away from Germany’s Philipp Walsleben ( BKCP-Powerplus) on the final muddy section before the finish. The young German had tried to crack Nys and at times made him suffer, but had nothing left when Nys attacked and could only follow him over the finish line.

“It’s nice to win as world champion, especially at my age. If you’re passionate enough and keep working hard then you’re not fading away in 1-2-3,” Nys said after his latest win. “During the final lap I saved energy for the sprint instead of attacking on the climb. It paid off.”

The mud, the multiple running sections, steep drops and long climbs took its toll on both riders and gears during the race. Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) was forced to pull out early on due to a broken derailleur and others suffered similar problems.

Lars van der Haar (Rabo Development Team) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) made their classic quick start, being first onto the muddy course and the early leaders of the race. During the third of eight laps they were joined by Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Walsleben. Behind, Nys was taking his time to move forward.

“I always kept the leaders in sight. The gap was never more than 20 seconds. This course doesn’t lie. If your form is good you end up in front,” Nys said.

Albert faded from the front after sliding into a pole on the tricky descent. He was caught by Nys and together the duo gained ground on the leaders.

“Later on my rear wheel was touching my frame, forcing me to stop and adjust my wheel. From then on I kept riding at the same distance from the leaders. Too bad because the overall classification seems gone now,” Albert said.

Nys and Walsleben go clear

After Nys caught up with the leaders during the fifth lap, together with Telenet-Fidea riders Tom Meeusen and Rob Peeters, it was time for Walsleben to attack. Only Vantornout marked the German’s move but he blew his engine. One lap later Nys worked his way back to the front and joined Walsleben. Nys wearing the rainbow jersey, with Walsleben in his similar German national champion’s jersey.

The duo rode the final two laps together, with Vantornout and Peeters the closest chasers but 20 seconds behind.

Walsleben led Nys for most of the final lap but just before the all important climb he had a derailleur problem and nearly came to a halt. Nys got a gap but then waited for the German who came past the world champion.

“I decided to take it easy up the climb while he was working hard. He probably felt like the win was within his reach and went over the top,” Nys said.

A little later Walsleben led Nys on the long bobbly section towards the finish line. Halfway along the path Nys went full gas, pushing hard on the pedals, and Walsleben was suddenly suffering. He lost Nys’ wheel and was unable to close the gap before the finish, as Nys celebrated another victory.

“I was dreaming and was caught by surprise,” Walsleben admitted. “I’m a bit disappointed but tonight I’ll enjoy this second place.”

Behind, Vantornout and Peeters clashed several times in their battle for the remaining podium spot with the lanky Vantornout eventually taking third place.

“I tried to get through on the inside in the descent when Vantornout suddenly moved aside and knocked me off my bike. He apologized straight away after the race,” Peeters said.

In the general classification Nys now holds a seven-point lead over both Albert, who finished a disappointing fifth in Gavere, and Vantornout.

The next round of the Hansgrohe Superprestige cyclo-cross series is in Gieten, the Netherlands, on November 24.

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team1:02:13
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:01
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:31
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:38
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:44
6Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:56
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:15
8Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:48
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:54
10Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:12
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
12Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:29
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:51
14Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:04
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:16
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:23
17Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:03:31
18Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:44
19Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:04:31
20Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:05:13
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:05:16
22Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:20
23Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:05:26
24Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:05:40
25Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:06:59
26Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team-1lap
27Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
28Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut-3laps
29Christoph Amborziak (Ger)
30Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team-5laps
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
DNFBart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNFMichel Vuelta (Spa)

Superprestige standings after four rounds
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team58pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team51
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team51
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus41
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team39
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team31
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team28
8Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team28
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team25
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team23
11Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team21
12Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team21
13Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team20
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team9
15Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team5
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team5
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team4
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team4
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team4
20Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team3
21Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team3
22Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles2
23Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team2
24Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)2

