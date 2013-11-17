Image 1 of 20 US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) in action at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 20 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) would win Superprestige Gavere for the ninth time in his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) leads Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in the finale of Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 20 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to a 3rd place result at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 20 Superprestige Gavere came down to a two-man race between German champion Philipp Walsleben and world champion Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 20 Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) bombs a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 20 Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) finished 11th at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 20 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 20 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) slid into a fence post on a tricky descent and lost contact with the leaders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 20 Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus) negotiates a tricky descent at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 20 British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) in action at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 20 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after his 9th place finish at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 20 Egoitz Murgoitio (Grupo Hirumet Taldea) looks to be in a bit of trouble... (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 20 World champion Sven Nys (Creland-KDL) on the top step of the podium at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 20 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished 4th at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 20 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) celebrates victory at Superprestige Gavere while German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) has to settle for second (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 20 Elite men's podium at Superprestige Gavere (L-R): Philipp Walsleben, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) outsprinted Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) to win in Gavere for the ninth time in his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 20 Sven Nys makes sure Philipp Walsleben won't spoil his ensuing victory celebration at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 20 German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) rode an aggressive race and finished in 2nd place at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be)

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) gave yet another lesson in how to win major cyclo-cross races by taking victory in the Asper-Gavere race of the Superprestige series. Incredibly it was Nys’ ninth victory in the Asper-Gavere race and he also extended his lead in the season-long race series. It was his second victory of the weekend after also winning the GP Hasselt on Saturday.

Nys started badly but powered his way through the field in the muddy conditions and then surged away from Germany’s Philipp Walsleben ( BKCP-Powerplus) on the final muddy section before the finish. The young German had tried to crack Nys and at times made him suffer, but had nothing left when Nys attacked and could only follow him over the finish line.

“It’s nice to win as world champion, especially at my age. If you’re passionate enough and keep working hard then you’re not fading away in 1-2-3,” Nys said after his latest win. “During the final lap I saved energy for the sprint instead of attacking on the climb. It paid off.”

The mud, the multiple running sections, steep drops and long climbs took its toll on both riders and gears during the race. Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) was forced to pull out early on due to a broken derailleur and others suffered similar problems.

Lars van der Haar (Rabo Development Team) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) made their classic quick start, being first onto the muddy course and the early leaders of the race. During the third of eight laps they were joined by Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Walsleben. Behind, Nys was taking his time to move forward.

“I always kept the leaders in sight. The gap was never more than 20 seconds. This course doesn’t lie. If your form is good you end up in front,” Nys said.

Albert faded from the front after sliding into a pole on the tricky descent. He was caught by Nys and together the duo gained ground on the leaders.

“Later on my rear wheel was touching my frame, forcing me to stop and adjust my wheel. From then on I kept riding at the same distance from the leaders. Too bad because the overall classification seems gone now,” Albert said.

Nys and Walsleben go clear

After Nys caught up with the leaders during the fifth lap, together with Telenet-Fidea riders Tom Meeusen and Rob Peeters, it was time for Walsleben to attack. Only Vantornout marked the German’s move but he blew his engine. One lap later Nys worked his way back to the front and joined Walsleben. Nys wearing the rainbow jersey, with Walsleben in his similar German national champion’s jersey.

The duo rode the final two laps together, with Vantornout and Peeters the closest chasers but 20 seconds behind.

Walsleben led Nys for most of the final lap but just before the all important climb he had a derailleur problem and nearly came to a halt. Nys got a gap but then waited for the German who came past the world champion.

“I decided to take it easy up the climb while he was working hard. He probably felt like the win was within his reach and went over the top,” Nys said.

A little later Walsleben led Nys on the long bobbly section towards the finish line. Halfway along the path Nys went full gas, pushing hard on the pedals, and Walsleben was suddenly suffering. He lost Nys’ wheel and was unable to close the gap before the finish, as Nys celebrated another victory.

“I was dreaming and was caught by surprise,” Walsleben admitted. “I’m a bit disappointed but tonight I’ll enjoy this second place.”

Behind, Vantornout and Peeters clashed several times in their battle for the remaining podium spot with the lanky Vantornout eventually taking third place.

“I tried to get through on the inside in the descent when Vantornout suddenly moved aside and knocked me off my bike. He apologized straight away after the race,” Peeters said.

In the general classification Nys now holds a seven-point lead over both Albert, who finished a disappointing fifth in Gavere, and Vantornout.

The next round of the Hansgrohe Superprestige cyclo-cross series is in Gieten, the Netherlands, on November 24.

Full Results 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 1:02:13 2 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:01 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:31 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:38 5 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:44 6 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:56 7 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:15 8 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:48 9 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:54 10 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:12 11 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 12 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:02:29 13 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:51 14 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:03:04 15 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:03:16 16 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:23 17 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 0:03:31 18 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:44 19 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:04:31 20 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:05:13 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:05:16 22 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:05:20 23 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:05:26 24 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 0:05:40 25 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:06:59 26 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team -1lap 27 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 28 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut -3laps 29 Christoph Amborziak (Ger) 30 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team -5laps DNF Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team DNF Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team DNF Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company DNF Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team DNF Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team DNF James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team DNF Michel Vuelta (Spa)