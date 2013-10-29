Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Image 1 of 3 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) rebounded from a subpar World Cup performance the day before to place second at Superprestige Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins her first World Cup of the season in Tabor and takes over the series lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Following the second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event of the season, this past Saturday in Tabor, Czech Republic, the UCI has today released the latest cyclo-cross rankings. There are no changes at the top as Sven Nys (Crelan KDL), Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and France's Lucas Dubau lead the elite men's, elite women's and junior men's respective rankings.

The elite categories feature a rolling, 12-month tabulation for the rankings and while Nys only notched a sub-par 22nd place in the points-rich World Cup race in Tabor he still remains the highest-ranked rider with 2,088 points. And despite finishing 2nd the following day at the C1-ranked Superprestige opener in Ruddervoorde, that doesn't even count for Nys. For ranking purposes a rider's six best C1 results are utilised and Nys has six victories still in the bank.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remain in second and third overall with 1,918 and 1,714 points respectively while Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team), who followed up his World Cup victory in Valkenburg with a repeat performance in Tabor, moves from 5th to 4th with 1,685 points. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), fifth in Tabor then victorious on Sunday at Ruddervoorde, drops from 4th to 5th with 1,670 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) remains the top North American rider in 22nd place at 577 points.

Belgium continues to reign supreme in the elite men's nation standings with 5,720 points as the top-11 countries remain unchanged. The Netherlands remains in 2nd with 3,222 points followed by the Czech Republic in 3rd at 2,279 points.

Katie Compton won her first World Cup of the season this past Saturday in Tabor and remains in a commanding position atop the elite women's 'cross standings. Compton, now also the World Cup leader, has 2,330 points, 515 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), who skipped the Tabor World Cup and will be absent from 'cross racing until late December. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) remains in 3rd overall at 1,672 points while compatriot and British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) moved from 5th to 4th with 1,516 points. Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dropped from 4th to 5th at 1,483 points.

The top nine positions in the elite women's nation rankings remain unchanged, but top-ranked Netherlands (3,995 points) barely retained the number one spot versus Great Britain, which now trails by just 15 points. The top three is rounded out by the United States at 3,320 points.

Unlike the elite categories with a rolling, 12-month tally, the junior men start each season with a clean slate and build from there. France's Lucas Dubau, winner of the first World Cup round, could only manage an 8th place result in Tabor but the four points earned there were just enough to keep him in the lead. Dubau has 44 points for the season, one more than Belgium's Eli Iserbyt whose second place result in Tabor boosted his tally to 43 points. His compatriot Yannick Peeters dropped from 2nd to 3rd following a 10th place finish in Tabor and has 36 points. The Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, winner on home turf in the Tabor World Cup, makes his debut in the rankings at 4th place with 30 points.

Peter Goguen is the top North American in the junior men's standings with 20 points for 8th overall.

Belgium is the new leader of the junior men's nation standings with 99 points. Previous leader France drops to second with 70 points while the Netherlands moves from fourth to third at 54 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top 50) 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 2088 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1918 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1714 4 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1685 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1670 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1202 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1142 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 1059 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 947 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 931 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 902 12 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 898 13 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 847 14 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 844 15 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 832 16 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 821 17 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 801 18 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 732 19 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 685 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 679 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 590 22 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 577 23 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 565 24 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 556 25 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 526 26 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 526 27 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 525 28 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 471 29 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 466 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 450 31 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 450 32 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 440 33 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 437 34 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 423 35 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 398 36 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 390 37 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 383 38 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 369 39 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 359 40 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 357 41 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 352 42 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 347 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 341 44 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 341 45 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 327 46 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 314 47 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 306 48 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 303 49 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 295 50 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 290

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 5720 pts 2 Netherlands 3222 3 Czech Republic 2279 4 Switzerland 2202 5 Germany 2195 6 France 1710 7 United States 1658 8 Italy 1278 9 Spain 1090 10 Poland 664 11 Canada 598 12 Slovakia 589 13 Great Britain 589 14 Japan 407 15 Luxembourg 379 16 Denmark 348 17 Sweden 312 18 Australia 276 19 New Zealand 272 20 Hungary 261 21 Portugal 260 22 Austria 210 23 Serbia 200 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Norway 35 28 Estonia 18 29 Ukraine 5

Elite women - Individuals (top 50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2330 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1805 3 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1672 4 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1516 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1483 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1360 7 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1320 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 1187 9 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 1167 10 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1107 11 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 994 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 916 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 870 14 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 792 15 Eva Lechner (Ita) 748 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 509 17 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 481 18 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 457 19 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 437 20 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 435 21 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 403 22 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove 397 23 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 387 24 Julie Krasniak (Fra) 373 25 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 373 26 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 360 27 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 341 28 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 336 29 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 327 30 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 325 31 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 323 32 Annie Last (GBr) 321 33 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 315 34 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team 314 35 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 312 36 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 309 37 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 305 38 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 295 39 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 286 40 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 284 41 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 253 42 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 248 43 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 238 44 Nancy Bober (Bel) 235 45 Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 208 46 Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite 208 47 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 48 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof 205 49 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 193 50 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 193

Elite women - Nations 1 Netherlands 3995 pts 2 Great Britain 3980 3 United States 3320 4 Belgium 3047 5 Czech Republic 2792 6 France 2540 7 Switzerland 1392 8 Italy 1237 9 Germany 638 10 Japan 602 11 Canada 595 12 Slovakia 585 13 Denmark 535 14 Sweden 473 15 Austria 293 16 Luxembourg 262 17 New Zealand 254 18 Portugal 202 19 Serbia 202 20 Spain 202 21 Australia 200 22 Poland 200 22 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200

Junior men - Individuals 1 Lucas Dubau (France) 44 pts 2 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 43 3 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 36 4 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 30 5 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 25 6 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 7 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 20 8 Peter Goguen (United States) 20 9 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 18 10 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 14 11 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 12 12 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 12 13 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 11 14 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 15 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 10 15 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 10 17 Austin Vincent (United States) 10 18 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 9 19 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 8 20 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 6 21 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 22 Jon Gil (Spain) 6 22 Valentin Ortillon (France) 6 24 Sébastien Havot (France) 6 25 Cooper Willsey (United States) 6 26 Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium) 4 26 Gotzon Martín (Spain) 4 28 Yan Gras (France) 4 29 Raphaël Auclair (Canada) 4 30 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 4 31 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 2 32 Ken Mueller (Luxembourg) 2 32 Daniel Mayora (Spain) 2 34 Florian Vidal (France) 2 35 Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands) 2 36 Gavin Haley (United States) 2 37 Noah Granigan (United States) 2 38 Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium) 1 38 Patxi Aldanondo (Spain) 1 38 Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic) 1 41 Hugo Briatta (France) 1 42 Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands) 1 43 Jonathan Anderson (United States) 1 44 Maxx Chance (United States) 1