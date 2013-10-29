Trending

Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Lucas Dubau narrowly retains lead among juniors

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) rebounded from a subpar World Cup performance the day before to place second at Superprestige Ruddervoorde

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins her first World Cup of the season in Tabor and takes over the series lead.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Following the second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event of the season, this past Saturday in Tabor, Czech Republic, the UCI has today released the latest cyclo-cross rankings. There are no changes at the top as Sven Nys (Crelan KDL), Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and France's Lucas Dubau lead the elite men's, elite women's and junior men's respective rankings.

The elite categories feature a rolling, 12-month tabulation for the rankings and while Nys only notched a sub-par 22nd place in the points-rich World Cup race in Tabor he still remains the highest-ranked rider with 2,088 points. And despite finishing 2nd the following day at the C1-ranked Superprestige opener in Ruddervoorde, that doesn't even count for Nys. For ranking purposes a rider's six best C1 results are utilised and Nys has six victories still in the bank.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remain in second and third overall with 1,918 and 1,714 points respectively while Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team), who followed up his World Cup victory in Valkenburg with a repeat performance in Tabor, moves from 5th to 4th with 1,685 points. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), fifth in Tabor then victorious on Sunday at Ruddervoorde, drops from 4th to 5th with 1,670 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) remains the top North American rider in 22nd place at 577 points.

Belgium continues to reign supreme in the elite men's nation standings with 5,720 points as the top-11 countries remain unchanged. The Netherlands remains in 2nd with 3,222 points followed by the Czech Republic in 3rd at 2,279 points.

Katie Compton won her first World Cup of the season this past Saturday in Tabor and remains in a commanding position atop the elite women's 'cross standings. Compton, now also the World Cup leader, has 2,330 points, 515 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), who skipped the Tabor World Cup and will be absent from 'cross racing until late December. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) remains in 3rd overall at 1,672 points while compatriot and British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) moved from 5th to 4th with 1,516 points. Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dropped from 4th to 5th at 1,483 points.

The top nine positions in the elite women's nation rankings remain unchanged, but top-ranked Netherlands (3,995 points) barely retained the number one spot versus Great Britain, which now trails by just 15 points. The top three is rounded out by the United States at 3,320 points.

Unlike the elite categories with a rolling, 12-month tally, the junior men start each season with a clean slate and build from there. France's Lucas Dubau, winner of the first World Cup round, could only manage an 8th place result in Tabor but the four points earned there were just enough to keep him in the lead. Dubau has 44 points for the season, one more than Belgium's Eli Iserbyt whose second place result in Tabor boosted his tally to 43 points. His compatriot Yannick Peeters dropped from 2nd to 3rd following a 10th place finish in Tabor and has 36 points. The Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, winner on home turf in the Tabor World Cup, makes his debut in the rankings at 4th place with 30 points.

Peter Goguen is the top North American in the junior men's standings with 20 points for 8th overall.

Belgium is the new leader of the junior men's nation standings with 99 points. Previous leader France drops to second with 70 points while the Netherlands moves from fourth to third at 54 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top 50)
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team2088pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1918
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1714
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1685
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1670
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1202
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1142
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team1059
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team947
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team931
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team902
12Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team898
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team847
14Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team844
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team832
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team821
17Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team801
18Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti732
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team685
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team679
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team590
22Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus577
23Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team565
24Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com556
25Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team526
26Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team526
27Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist525
28Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea471
29Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team466
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep450
31Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com450
32James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement440
33Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team437
34Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team423
35Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)398
36Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team390
37Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor383
38Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team369
39Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team359
40Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement357
41David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus352
42Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica347
43Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)341
44Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)341
45Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team327
46Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team314
47Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles306
48Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team303
49Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus295
50Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team290

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium5720pts
2Netherlands3222
3Czech Republic2279
4Switzerland2202
5Germany2195
6France1710
7United States1658
8Italy1278
9Spain1090
10Poland664
11Canada598
12Slovakia589
13Great Britain589
14Japan407
15Luxembourg379
16Denmark348
17Sweden312
18Australia276
19New Zealand272
20Hungary261
21Portugal260
22Austria210
23Serbia200
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Norway35
28Estonia18
29Ukraine5

Elite women - Individuals (top 50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2330pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1805
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1672
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1516
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1483
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1360
7Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1320
8Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1187
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team1167
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1107
11Jasmin Achermann (Swi)994
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota916
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant870
14Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus792
15Eva Lechner (Ita)748
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com509
17Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized481
18Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams457
19Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement437
20Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force435
21Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team403
22Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove397
23Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit387
24Julie Krasniak (Fra)373
25Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube373
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies360
27Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport341
28Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant336
29Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team327
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny325
31Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling323
32Annie Last (GBr)321
33Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies315
34Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team314
35Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team312
36Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti309
37Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team305
38Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized295
39Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes286
40Arenda Grimberg (Ned)284
41Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy253
42Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles248
43Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies238
44Nancy Bober (Bel)235
45Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team208
46Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite208
47Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
48Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof205
49Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien193
50Katrin Leumann (Swi)193

Elite women - Nations
1Netherlands3995pts
2Great Britain3980
3United States3320
4Belgium3047
5Czech Republic2792
6France2540
7Switzerland1392
8Italy1237
9Germany638
10Japan602
11Canada595
12Slovakia585
13Denmark535
14Sweden473
15Austria293
16Luxembourg262
17New Zealand254
18Portugal202
19Serbia202
20Spain202
21Australia200
22Poland200
22Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200

Junior men - Individuals
1Lucas Dubau (France)44pts
2Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)43
3Yannick Peeters (Belgium)36
4Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)30
5Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)25
6Joshua Dubau (France)20
7Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)20
8Peter Goguen (United States)20
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)18
10Kobe Goossens (Belgium)14
11Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)12
12Thijs Aerts (Belgium)12
13Max Gulickx (Netherlands)11
14Simon Harrington (Australia)10
15Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)10
15Raúl Fernández (Spain)10
17Austin Vincent (United States)10
18Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)9
19Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)8
20Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)6
21Josh Abbey (Australia)6
22Jon Gil (Spain)6
22Valentin Ortillon (France)6
24Sébastien Havot (France)6
25Cooper Willsey (United States)6
26Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium)4
26Gotzon Martín (Spain)4
28Yan Gras (France)4
29Raphaël Auclair (Canada)4
30Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)4
31Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)2
32Ken Mueller (Luxembourg)2
32Daniel Mayora (Spain)2
34Florian Vidal (France)2
35Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)2
36Gavin Haley (United States)2
37Noah Granigan (United States)2
38Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium)1
38Patxi Aldanondo (Spain)1
38Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)1
41Hugo Briatta (France)1
42Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)1
43Jonathan Anderson (United States)1
44Maxx Chance (United States)1

Junior men - Nations
1Belgium99pts
2France70
3Netherlands54
4United States36
5Czech Republic33
6Spain20
7Australia16
8Switzerland9
9Canada4
10Luxembourg2