Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings
Lucas Dubau narrowly retains lead among juniors
Following the second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event of the season, this past Saturday in Tabor, Czech Republic, the UCI has today released the latest cyclo-cross rankings. There are no changes at the top as Sven Nys (Crelan KDL), Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and France's Lucas Dubau lead the elite men's, elite women's and junior men's respective rankings.
The elite categories feature a rolling, 12-month tabulation for the rankings and while Nys only notched a sub-par 22nd place in the points-rich World Cup race in Tabor he still remains the highest-ranked rider with 2,088 points. And despite finishing 2nd the following day at the C1-ranked Superprestige opener in Ruddervoorde, that doesn't even count for Nys. For ranking purposes a rider's six best C1 results are utilised and Nys has six victories still in the bank.
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remain in second and third overall with 1,918 and 1,714 points respectively while Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team), who followed up his World Cup victory in Valkenburg with a repeat performance in Tabor, moves from 5th to 4th with 1,685 points. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), fifth in Tabor then victorious on Sunday at Ruddervoorde, drops from 4th to 5th with 1,670 points.
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) remains the top North American rider in 22nd place at 577 points.
Belgium continues to reign supreme in the elite men's nation standings with 5,720 points as the top-11 countries remain unchanged. The Netherlands remains in 2nd with 3,222 points followed by the Czech Republic in 3rd at 2,279 points.
Katie Compton won her first World Cup of the season this past Saturday in Tabor and remains in a commanding position atop the elite women's 'cross standings. Compton, now also the World Cup leader, has 2,330 points, 515 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), who skipped the Tabor World Cup and will be absent from 'cross racing until late December. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) remains in 3rd overall at 1,672 points while compatriot and British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) moved from 5th to 4th with 1,516 points. Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dropped from 4th to 5th at 1,483 points.
The top nine positions in the elite women's nation rankings remain unchanged, but top-ranked Netherlands (3,995 points) barely retained the number one spot versus Great Britain, which now trails by just 15 points. The top three is rounded out by the United States at 3,320 points.
Unlike the elite categories with a rolling, 12-month tally, the junior men start each season with a clean slate and build from there. France's Lucas Dubau, winner of the first World Cup round, could only manage an 8th place result in Tabor but the four points earned there were just enough to keep him in the lead. Dubau has 44 points for the season, one more than Belgium's Eli Iserbyt whose second place result in Tabor boosted his tally to 43 points. His compatriot Yannick Peeters dropped from 2nd to 3rd following a 10th place finish in Tabor and has 36 points. The Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, winner on home turf in the Tabor World Cup, makes his debut in the rankings at 4th place with 30 points.
Peter Goguen is the top North American in the junior men's standings with 20 points for 8th overall.
Belgium is the new leader of the junior men's nation standings with 99 points. Previous leader France drops to second with 70 points while the Netherlands moves from fourth to third at 54 points.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|2088
|pts
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1918
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1714
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1685
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1670
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1202
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1142
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|1059
|9
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|947
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|931
|11
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|902
|12
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|898
|13
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|847
|14
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|844
|15
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|832
|16
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|821
|17
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|801
|18
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|732
|19
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|685
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|679
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|590
|22
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|577
|23
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|565
|24
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|556
|25
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|526
|26
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|526
|27
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|525
|28
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|471
|29
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|466
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|450
|31
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|450
|32
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|440
|33
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|437
|34
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|423
|35
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|398
|36
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|390
|37
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|383
|38
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|369
|39
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|359
|40
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|357
|41
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|352
|42
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|347
|43
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|341
|44
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|341
|45
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|327
|46
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|314
|47
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|306
|48
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|303
|49
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|295
|50
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|290
|1
|Belgium
|5720
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3222
|3
|Czech Republic
|2279
|4
|Switzerland
|2202
|5
|Germany
|2195
|6
|France
|1710
|7
|United States
|1658
|8
|Italy
|1278
|9
|Spain
|1090
|10
|Poland
|664
|11
|Canada
|598
|12
|Slovakia
|589
|13
|Great Britain
|589
|14
|Japan
|407
|15
|Luxembourg
|379
|16
|Denmark
|348
|17
|Sweden
|312
|18
|Australia
|276
|19
|New Zealand
|272
|20
|Hungary
|261
|21
|Portugal
|260
|22
|Austria
|210
|23
|Serbia
|200
|24
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Ireland
|200
|26
|Finland
|200
|27
|Norway
|35
|28
|Estonia
|18
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2330
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1805
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1672
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1516
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|1483
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1360
|7
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1320
|8
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|1187
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|1167
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1107
|11
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|994
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|916
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|870
|14
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|792
|15
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|748
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|509
|17
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|481
|18
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|457
|19
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|437
|20
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|435
|21
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|403
|22
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|397
|23
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|387
|24
|Julie Krasniak (Fra)
|373
|25
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|373
|26
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|360
|27
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|341
|28
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|336
|29
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|327
|30
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|325
|31
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|323
|32
|Annie Last (GBr)
|321
|33
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|315
|34
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team
|314
|35
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|312
|36
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|309
|37
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|305
|38
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|295
|39
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|286
|40
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|284
|41
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|253
|42
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|248
|43
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|238
|44
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|235
|45
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|208
|46
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|208
|47
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|208
|48
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof
|205
|49
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|193
|50
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|193
|1
|Netherlands
|3995
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|3980
|3
|United States
|3320
|4
|Belgium
|3047
|5
|Czech Republic
|2792
|6
|France
|2540
|7
|Switzerland
|1392
|8
|Italy
|1237
|9
|Germany
|638
|10
|Japan
|602
|11
|Canada
|595
|12
|Slovakia
|585
|13
|Denmark
|535
|14
|Sweden
|473
|15
|Austria
|293
|16
|Luxembourg
|262
|17
|New Zealand
|254
|18
|Portugal
|202
|19
|Serbia
|202
|20
|Spain
|202
|21
|Australia
|200
|22
|Poland
|200
|22
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Hungary
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|1
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|44
|pts
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|43
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|36
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|30
|5
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|25
|6
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|20
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|20
|8
|Peter Goguen (United States)
|20
|9
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|18
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|14
|11
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|12
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|12
|13
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|11
|14
|Simon Harrington (Australia)
|10
|15
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|10
|15
|Raúl Fernández (Spain)
|10
|17
|Austin Vincent (United States)
|10
|18
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|9
|19
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|8
|20
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|6
|21
|Josh Abbey (Australia)
|6
|22
|Jon Gil (Spain)
|6
|22
|Valentin Ortillon (France)
|6
|24
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|6
|25
|Cooper Willsey (United States)
|6
|26
|Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium)
|4
|26
|Gotzon Martín (Spain)
|4
|28
|Yan Gras (France)
|4
|29
|Raphaël Auclair (Canada)
|4
|30
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|4
|31
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|2
|32
|Ken Mueller (Luxembourg)
|2
|32
|Daniel Mayora (Spain)
|2
|34
|Florian Vidal (France)
|2
|35
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|2
|36
|Gavin Haley (United States)
|2
|37
|Noah Granigan (United States)
|2
|38
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium)
|1
|38
|Patxi Aldanondo (Spain)
|1
|38
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|1
|41
|Hugo Briatta (France)
|1
|42
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)
|1
|43
|Jonathan Anderson (United States)
|1
|44
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|99
|pts
|2
|France
|70
|3
|Netherlands
|54
|4
|United States
|36
|5
|Czech Republic
|33
|6
|Spain
|20
|7
|Australia
|16
|8
|Switzerland
|9
|9
|Canada
|4
|10
|Luxembourg
|2
