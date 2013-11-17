Image 1 of 8 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) wins Superprestige Gavere, her third victory in the past seven days (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 8 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) en route to victory at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 8 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) up close and personal with a retention barrier on a tricky descent (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 8 British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) would finish 3rd at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 8 Elite women's podium at Superprestige Gavere (L-R): Helen Wyman, Sanne Cant and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 8 A final check back for Sanne Cant as she wins Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 8 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) is victorious at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 8 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) finishes in 2nd place at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) has won her third straight race within the past seven days as she soloed to victory at Superprestige Gavere.

Already a winner on Monday at Jaarmarktcross Niel and Saturday at the Bpost Bank Trofee round in Hasselt, the 23-year-old Belgian today won the Superprestige round in Gavere by 16 seconds over European champion Helen Wyman (Kona). British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top three at 29 seconds.

Harris jumped away from the women's field early in Gavere and was joined on the third of five laps by Cant. The Belgian champion kept her foot on the gas and rode away from Harris, while a mechanical on the final lap for the British champion provided Wyman with the opportunity to pass her compatriot and secure a runner-up result.

"This is a victory I had not expected," said Cant. "This is a very difficult course where I was never great in the past. On the more technical passages I could make up time and uphill I was always a bit quicker than my rivals.

"This race is proof of my good, basic condition, even for this amount of time," continued Cant. "The jury apparently miscalculated, because we were [racing] well over 40 minutes."