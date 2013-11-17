Cant victorious at Superprestige Gavere
Brits Wyman and Harris round out podium
Elite Women: -
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) has won her third straight race within the past seven days as she soloed to victory at Superprestige Gavere.
Already a winner on Monday at Jaarmarktcross Niel and Saturday at the Bpost Bank Trofee round in Hasselt, the 23-year-old Belgian today won the Superprestige round in Gavere by 16 seconds over European champion Helen Wyman (Kona). British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top three at 29 seconds.
Harris jumped away from the women's field early in Gavere and was joined on the third of five laps by Cant. The Belgian champion kept her foot on the gas and rode away from Harris, while a mechanical on the final lap for the British champion provided Wyman with the opportunity to pass her compatriot and secure a runner-up result.
"This is a victory I had not expected," said Cant. "This is a very difficult course where I was never great in the past. On the more technical passages I could make up time and uphill I was always a bit quicker than my rivals.
"This race is proof of my good, basic condition, even for this amount of time," continued Cant. "The jury apparently miscalculated, because we were [racing] well over 40 minutes."
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:45:51
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|5
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:24
|6
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:03:19
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:03:37
|8
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:03:38
|9
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:05:25
|10
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:06:22
|11
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:06:35
|12
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|-1lap
|13
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|14
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) Zannata Lotto CT Menen
|15
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|16
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Restore Cycling
|-2laps
|17
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|18
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|-3laps
