Fahringer takes day 2 victory at Supercross Cup
Kona Maxxis Shimano rider wins for second day in a row
Elite women - day 2: Suffern - Suffern
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:40:45
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis Pb Stans Notubes
|0:00:12
|3
|Ruby West (Can) Pivot Maxxis P/B Stans Notubes
|0:00:44
|4
|Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:01:44
|6
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Philly Bike Expo
|0:01:50
|7
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:58
|8
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:02
|9
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|0:02:28
|10
|Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling
|0:02:43
