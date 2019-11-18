Trending

Fahringer takes day 2 victory at Supercross Cup

Kona Maxxis Shimano rider wins for second day in a row

Elite women - day 2: Suffern - Suffern

Courtenay McFadden (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes) catches up with the group after getting detached
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
A strong women’s field takes off for day 2 of the 2019 Supercross Cup
Teammates Ruby West and Courtenay Macfadden (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes) lead the race for the first lap
Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling) and Emily Werner (Amy D. Foundation) take the barriers in their stride
Ruby West (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes) is strong and confident throughout the course
Hands-On Cycling’s Meghan Owens concentrates on getting through the pack
Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling) feels lucky, despite her bib number
The Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes riders worked together beautifully, pushing the pace to suit their plan
Seventeen-year-old junior rider Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) managed to keep pace with the pros
Leslie Lupien (Velocio NECX) attempts to close the gap to the main group
Focusing intently on the climb, Taylor Kuyk-White (RSCK-House Ind-DWR-HM) crests the hill
Stacey Barbossa ( Colavita-Whole Foods Market Racing) rounds the corner
Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) takes the win with a 20 second lead
The final women’s podium for day 2 of the elite women's 2019 Supercross Cup: Second-placed Courtenay McFadden (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes), winner Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), third-placed Ruby West (Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes)
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)

Day 2, 2019 Supercross Cup - Elite women top 10
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:40:45
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis Pb Stans Notubes0:00:12
3Ruby West (Can) Pivot Maxxis P/B Stans Notubes0:00:44
4Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team0:01:33
5Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle0:01:44
6Rachel Rubino (USA) Philly Bike Expo0:01:50
7Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld0:01:58
8Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:02
9Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm0:02:28
10Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling0:02:43

