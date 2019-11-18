Curtis White makes it two wins out of two on second day of Supercross Cup
An all-Cannondale podium sees Maher and Hyde round out the top three
Elite men - day 2: Suffern - Suffern
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|1:00:11
|2
|Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:17
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:34
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:01:04
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:10
|6
|Sam Noel (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling
|0:01:34
|7
|Allan Schroeder (USA) High Desert Hustle
|0:01:55
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis Pb Stan's Notubes
|0:02:47
|9
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:02:58
|10
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:24
