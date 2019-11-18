Trending

Curtis White makes it two wins out of two on second day of Supercross Cup

An all-Cannondale podium sees Maher and Hyde round out the top three

Elite men - day 2: Suffern - Suffern

Image 1 of 13

The men start super fast and up the pace on day 2 of the 2019 Supercross Cup at Suffern

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 13

Lane Maher (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leads the men through the barriers

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 13

Alan Schroeder (High Desert Hustle) makes climbing look easy

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 4 of 13

Eventual winner Curtis White surrounded by his Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammates

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 5 of 13

Lane Maher (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) made the first move and attacked the field

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 6 of 13

Dan Chabanov (RSCX-House Ind-DWR-HM) rounds a technical corner

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 7 of 13

Michael Marston (Daedalus/Allstonvelo & Somerv) rides the single track

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 8 of 13

Grant Ellwood (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stans No Tubes) chases down the second group

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 9 of 13

Sam Noel (CompEdge Racing/ UVM Cycling) looks fresh going up the hill on the last lap

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 10 of 13

Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart) pushes through the last lap as the sun starts to set on the 2019 Supercross Cu

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 11 of 13

The last rider heads toward the finish at the 2019 Supercross Cup, Suffern, NY

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 12 of 13

Winning both days this year, Curtis White(Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) snags the overall win

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 13 of 13

An all Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld podium for day 2 of the 2019 Supercross Cup: Second-placed Lane Maher, winner Curtis White and third-placed Stephen Hyde

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)

Day 2, 2019 Supercross Cup - Elite men top 10
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld1:00:11
2Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld0:00:17
3Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld0:00:34
4Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:01:04
5Travis Livermon (USA)0:01:10
6Sam Noel (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling0:01:34
7Allan Schroeder (USA) High Desert Hustle0:01:55
8Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis Pb Stan's Notubes0:02:47
9Cooper Willsey (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:02:58
10Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing0:03:24

