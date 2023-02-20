Strade Bianche Women past winners

By Cycling News
published

Champions 2015-2022

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Demi Vollering of Netherlands race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa in third place and Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrate the victory after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky wins 2022 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
2021Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
2020Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews