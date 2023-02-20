Strade Bianche Women past winners
Champions 2015-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|2021
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2020
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2017
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2016
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2015
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
