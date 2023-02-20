Strade Bianche Women 2023 Route

Strade Bianche Women Route 2023 - Map (Image credit: RCS Sport / Strade Bianche Women)

Strade Bianche Women is traditionally raced along a 136 kilometres with a total of 31.4km of gravel across eight or nine sectors, before finishing on the steep ascent at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

The route is identical to the last three editions with six steep climbs at Radi, Monteaperti, Vico d'Arbia, Colle Pinzuto Tolfe and Via Santa Caterina and decisive gravel sectors at Vidritta, Bagnaia, Radi, La Piana, S.Martino in Grania, Monteaperti, Colle Pinzuto, and at Le Tolfe.

As the race enters the last kilometre and approaches the centre of Siena, the riders will face a 16% climb to the finish line along Via Santa Caterina.

It begins with a 9% gradient with 900 metres to go, and then reaches 10% with 500 metres to go, increasing up to 16% along the Via Santa Caterina.

The slope eases up in the final 300 metres, and then there is a descent followed by a flat run-in to the Piazza del Campo.

Strade Bianche Women Route 2023 - Profile (Image credit: RCS Sport / Strade Bianche Women)

Strade Bianche gravel sectors

Vidritta, 17.6km (2.1km)

Bagnaia, 25km (5.8km)

Radi, 36.9km (4.4km)

La Piana, 47.6km (5.5km)

S.Martino in Grania, 67.5km (9.5km)

Monteaperti, 111.3km (0.8km)

Colle Pinzuto, 117km (2.4km)

Le Tolfe, 123km (1.1km)

Strade Bianche climbs