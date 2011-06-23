Iturriaga powers to Spanish title
Sanchis, Lopez round out podium
Elite Women Time Trial: Segorbe - Segorbe
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria Mazaga (Lointek)
|0:35:09
|2
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:01:06
|3
|Belen Lopez (Lointek)
|0:01:14
|4
|Anna Ramírez
|0:01:19
|5
|Maialen Noriega
|0:02:22
|6
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:02:28
|7
|Leticia Gil Parra (Lointek)
|0:02:34
|8
|Rosa Maria Bravo
|0:02:45
|9
|Sara Ortiz
|0:02:54
|10
|Debora Galvez Lopez (Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa)
|0:03:21
|11
|Mireia Epelde
|0:03:33
|12
|Dorleta Eskamendi
|0:04:03
|13
|Rocío Loureda
|0:04:16
|14
|Gloria Rodríguez
|0:04:24
|15
|Maria Del Mar Bonnín
|0:04:28
|16
|Silvia Tirado
|0:05:11
|17
|Leticia Galán
|0:05:23
|18
|Lucia Gonzalez
|0:05:34
|19
|Laura Vilanova
|0:06:08
|20
|Bárbara J. Antón
|0:06:24
|21
|Tania Martínez
|0:06:36
|22
|Maria Del Mar Solera
|0:07:08
|23
|Natalia Landa
|0:08:24
|24
|Mapi Revert
|0:10:31
