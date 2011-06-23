Trending

Iturriaga powers to Spanish title

Sanchis, Lopez round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eneritz Iturriaga Echevarria Mazaga (Lointek)0:35:09
2Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia-Durango)0:01:06
3Belen Lopez (Lointek)0:01:14
4Anna Ramírez0:01:19
5Maialen Noriega0:02:22
6Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia-Durango)0:02:28
7Leticia Gil Parra (Lointek)0:02:34
8Rosa Maria Bravo0:02:45
9Sara Ortiz0:02:54
10Debora Galvez Lopez (Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa)0:03:21
11Mireia Epelde0:03:33
12Dorleta Eskamendi0:04:03
13Rocío Loureda0:04:16
14Gloria Rodríguez0:04:24
15Maria Del Mar Bonnín0:04:28
16Silvia Tirado0:05:11
17Leticia Galán0:05:23
18Lucia Gonzalez0:05:34
19Laura Vilanova0:06:08
20Bárbara J. Antón0:06:24
21Tania Martínez0:06:36
22Maria Del Mar Solera0:07:08
23Natalia Landa0:08:24
24Mapi Revert0:10:31

