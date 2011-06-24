Luis León Sánchez takes third time trial title
Contador beaten into third place
Elite Men Time Trial: Cuevas de San Jose -
Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) took his second successive Spanish time trial title – and his third in total – with a fine performance on the road to Vall d'Uixó, while pre-race favourite Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) could only manage third.
In what was his first competitive outing since winning the Giro d’Italia in May, Contador struggled to match León Sanchez, and finished 1:12 down at the finish. Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) sprung something of a surprise to squeeze ahead of Contador and onto the second step of the podium.
The day belonged to León Sanchez, however, as he set a scorching pace right from the off. The Rabobank man was 19 seconds clear of Castroviejo and 24 ahead of Contador at the first intermediate check, just shy of the halfway mark.
Over the second half of the course, León Sanchez stretched out his lead still further to seal a dominant victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank)
|0:56:43
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:01:01
|3
|Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|0:01:12
|4
|Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar Team)
|0:01:47
|5
|Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)
|0:02:10
|6
|Alejandro Marque (Onda)
|0:02:32
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:02:35
|8
|Jesús Del Nero (NetApp)
|0:03:07
|9
|Jesús Rosendo (Andalucía-Caja Granada)
|0:03:17
|10
|Lluis Mas (Burgos 2016)
|0:03:19
|11
|Víctor Cabedo (Orbea)
|0:03:36
|12
|Arturo Mora (Caja Rural)
|0:03:42
|13
|David Blanco (Geox-TMC)
|14
|Ricardo García (Orbea)
|0:04:00
|15
|David Bernabeu (Andalucía-Caja Granada)
|0:04:56
|16
|Ion Pardo (Onda)
|0:05:08
|17
|Delio Fernández (Onda)
|0:05:17
|18
|Antonio Cabello (Andalucía-Caja Granada)
|0:06:22
|19
|Rubén Martínez (Caja Rural)
|0:06:51
|20
|Carlos Verona (Burgos 2016)
|0:07:16
