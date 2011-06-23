Trending

González tops U23 time trial

Belda claims elite win

Full Results

Men - Elite without contract
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Belda (Guerola Terra I Mar)0:30:18
2Eloy Teruel (Mutua Levante Cafema)0:00:24
3J.Antonio De Segovia (Supermercados Froiz)0:00:50
4Aser Estévez (Supermercados Froiz)0:01:00
5Sergio Mantecón (Wild Wolf Trek)0:01:09
6Francisco Pacheco (Guerola Terra I Mar)0:01:19
7David Muntaner (Stryc-Ec Joan Llaner)0:01:26
8Sergi Escobar (Vitaldent Arán)0:01:42
9Asier Maeztu (Bidelan Kirolgi)0:02:06
10Javier Chacón (Andalucía-C. Granada)0:02:16
11Josep Betalu (Vitaldent Arán)0:03:00
12José Aguilar (Andalucía-C. Granada)0:03:18
13Marc Vilanova (Ajunt. Tarragona)0:03:42
14Sebastián Mora (Upv Bancaja)0:03:46
15José Manuel Gutiérrez (Camargo Ferroat.)0:03:47
16Guillermo Ferrer (Mutua Levante Cafema)0:04:18
17Fco. Jose Rodriguez (Bicicletas Salchi)0:05:34
18Gabriel Hernández (Benicassim-Fib)0:05:45
19Rubén Sánchez (Orensano Cc)
20Diego Rodríguez (Frío Julymar)0:05:51

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario González (Cántabra)0:31:19
2Igor Merino (Euskadi)0:00:26
3Omar Fraile (Euskadi)0:00:32
4Jesús Ezquerra (Cántabra)0:00:41
5Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)0:00:47
6Román Osuna (Andaluza)0:00:54
7Víctor Martín (Castilla Y Leon)0:01:02
8Juan Carlos Riutort (Illes Balears)0:01:03
9Cristian Astals (Catalana)0:01:04
10Fco. Javier Moreno (Navarra)0:01:07
11Rubén Fernández (Murciana)0:01:16
12Ramón Domené (Com.Valenciana)0:01:18
13Francisco Clavijo (Andaluza)0:01:28
14Jesús Herrero (Cántabra)0:01:40
15Víctor Holgado (Extremeña)
16Fernando Grijalba (Castilla Y Leon)0:01:43
17Jordi Simón (Catalana)0:01:45
18David Diáñez (Aragonesa)0:01:55
19Samuel Nicolás (Murciana)0:02:03
20Cristóbal Sánchez (Com.Valenciana)0:02:07
21Jorge Arcas (Aragonesa)0:02:16
22Francisco García (Murciana)0:02:19
23Juan Ignacio Pérez (Castilla Y Leon)0:02:22
24Albert Torres (Illes Balears)0:02:28
25Marcos Miguel (Extremeña)
26Raúl Martínez (Navarra)0:02:38
27Joaquín López (Madrileña)0:02:43
28Sergio Míguez (Gallega)0:02:44
29David González (Madrileña)
30Óscar Hernández (Com.Valenciana)
31Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)0:02:47
32Miguel Abellán (Madrileña)0:03:03
33Miquel Rosselló (Illes Balears)0:03:11
34David Fernández (Asturiana)0:04:02
35Alberto Ara (Aragonesa)0:04:39
36Pablo Collado (Asturiana)0:06:09
37J.Fernando Berbel (Asturiana)0:06:44

