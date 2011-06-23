González tops U23 time trial
Belda claims elite win
U/23 Men Time Trial: Segorbe - Segorbe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Belda (Guerola Terra I Mar)
|0:30:18
|2
|Eloy Teruel (Mutua Levante Cafema)
|0:00:24
|3
|J.Antonio De Segovia (Supermercados Froiz)
|0:00:50
|4
|Aser Estévez (Supermercados Froiz)
|0:01:00
|5
|Sergio Mantecón (Wild Wolf Trek)
|0:01:09
|6
|Francisco Pacheco (Guerola Terra I Mar)
|0:01:19
|7
|David Muntaner (Stryc-Ec Joan Llaner)
|0:01:26
|8
|Sergi Escobar (Vitaldent Arán)
|0:01:42
|9
|Asier Maeztu (Bidelan Kirolgi)
|0:02:06
|10
|Javier Chacón (Andalucía-C. Granada)
|0:02:16
|11
|Josep Betalu (Vitaldent Arán)
|0:03:00
|12
|José Aguilar (Andalucía-C. Granada)
|0:03:18
|13
|Marc Vilanova (Ajunt. Tarragona)
|0:03:42
|14
|Sebastián Mora (Upv Bancaja)
|0:03:46
|15
|José Manuel Gutiérrez (Camargo Ferroat.)
|0:03:47
|16
|Guillermo Ferrer (Mutua Levante Cafema)
|0:04:18
|17
|Fco. Jose Rodriguez (Bicicletas Salchi)
|0:05:34
|18
|Gabriel Hernández (Benicassim-Fib)
|0:05:45
|19
|Rubén Sánchez (Orensano Cc)
|20
|Diego Rodríguez (Frío Julymar)
|0:05:51
|1
|Mario González (Cántabra)
|0:31:19
|2
|Igor Merino (Euskadi)
|0:00:26
|3
|Omar Fraile (Euskadi)
|0:00:32
|4
|Jesús Ezquerra (Cántabra)
|0:00:41
|5
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)
|0:00:47
|6
|Román Osuna (Andaluza)
|0:00:54
|7
|Víctor Martín (Castilla Y Leon)
|0:01:02
|8
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Illes Balears)
|0:01:03
|9
|Cristian Astals (Catalana)
|0:01:04
|10
|Fco. Javier Moreno (Navarra)
|0:01:07
|11
|Rubén Fernández (Murciana)
|0:01:16
|12
|Ramón Domené (Com.Valenciana)
|0:01:18
|13
|Francisco Clavijo (Andaluza)
|0:01:28
|14
|Jesús Herrero (Cántabra)
|0:01:40
|15
|Víctor Holgado (Extremeña)
|16
|Fernando Grijalba (Castilla Y Leon)
|0:01:43
|17
|Jordi Simón (Catalana)
|0:01:45
|18
|David Diáñez (Aragonesa)
|0:01:55
|19
|Samuel Nicolás (Murciana)
|0:02:03
|20
|Cristóbal Sánchez (Com.Valenciana)
|0:02:07
|21
|Jorge Arcas (Aragonesa)
|0:02:16
|22
|Francisco García (Murciana)
|0:02:19
|23
|Juan Ignacio Pérez (Castilla Y Leon)
|0:02:22
|24
|Albert Torres (Illes Balears)
|0:02:28
|25
|Marcos Miguel (Extremeña)
|26
|Raúl Martínez (Navarra)
|0:02:38
|27
|Joaquín López (Madrileña)
|0:02:43
|28
|Sergio Míguez (Gallega)
|0:02:44
|29
|David González (Madrileña)
|30
|Óscar Hernández (Com.Valenciana)
|31
|Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)
|0:02:47
|32
|Miguel Abellán (Madrileña)
|0:03:03
|33
|Miquel Rosselló (Illes Balears)
|0:03:11
|34
|David Fernández (Asturiana)
|0:04:02
|35
|Alberto Ara (Aragonesa)
|0:04:39
|36
|Pablo Collado (Asturiana)
|0:06:09
|37
|J.Fernando Berbel (Asturiana)
|0:06:44
