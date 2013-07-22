Trending

Hermida and Fullana win Spanish cross country national titles

Rodriguez victorious in U23 race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)1:33:21
2Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:01:03
3Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:02:04
4David Valero (Spa)0:03:14
5Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:05:34
6Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:06:14
7Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa)0:06:33
8Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:06:49
9Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:08:12
10David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)0:08:38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa)1:24:44
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:01:44
3Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:02:29
4Yolanda Magallon (Spa)0:02:45
5Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)0:03:31
6Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)0:04:29
7Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)0:06:42
8Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:08:08
9Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)0:08:35
10Cristina Oliva Crespo (Spa)0:11:13

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)1:24:12
2Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:00:55
3Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:03:32
4Victor Fernandez (Spa)0:03:34
5Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa)0:05:51

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Jimenez Pascual (Spa)1:14:38
2Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa)0:02:08
3Juan Cayon Ortiz (Spa)0:02:44

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Spa)59:39:00

