Hermida and Fullana win Spanish cross country national titles
Rodriguez victorious in U23 race
Cross country: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|1:33:21
|2
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:01:03
|3
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:02:04
|4
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:03:14
|5
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:05:34
|6
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:06:14
|7
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa)
|0:06:33
|8
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:06:49
|9
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:08:12
|10
|David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
|0:08:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa)
|1:24:44
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:01:44
|3
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:02:29
|4
|Yolanda Magallon (Spa)
|0:02:45
|5
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|0:03:31
|6
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:04:29
|7
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|0:06:42
|8
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|0:08:08
|9
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|0:08:35
|10
|Cristina Oliva Crespo (Spa)
|0:11:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|1:24:12
|2
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:00:55
|3
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:03:32
|4
|Victor Fernandez (Spa)
|0:03:34
|5
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa)
|0:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Jimenez Pascual (Spa)
|1:14:38
|2
|Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa)
|0:02:08
|3
|Juan Cayon Ortiz (Spa)
|0:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Spa)
|59:39:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy