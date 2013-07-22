Ferreiro wins Spanish downhill title
Hernandez earns women's title
Downhill: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|0:03:34.99
|2
|Gabriel Yeray Vargas Hernandez (Spa)
|0:00:03.14
|3
|Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa)
|0:00:04.04
|4
|Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa)
|0:00:04.24
|5
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:04.31
|6
|Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa)
|0:00:05.03
|7
|Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)
|0:00:05.58
|8
|Jorge Garcia Vidal (Spa)
|0:00:06.13
|9
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:00:08.10
|10
|Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa)
|0:00:08.96
|1
|Victoria Hernandez Molinas (Spa)
|0:05:06.41
|2
|Mireia Bosca Ballester (Spa)
|0:00:03.02
|3
|Covadonga Gonzalez Gonzalez Corroto (Spa)
|0:00:38.22
|4
|Patricia Moreno Boes (Spa)
|0:00:43.83
|5
|Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)
|0:00:44.16
|6
|Carmen Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:50.36
|7
|Ruth Castro Sola (Spa)
|0:02:13.70
