Ferreiro wins Spanish downhill title

Hernandez earns women's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)0:03:34.99
2Gabriel Yeray Vargas Hernandez (Spa)0:00:03.14
3Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa)0:00:04.04
4Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa)0:00:04.24
5Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:04.31
6Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa)0:00:05.03
7Iraitz Etxebarria (Spa)0:00:05.58
8Jorge Garcia Vidal (Spa)0:00:06.13
9Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)0:00:08.10
10Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa)0:00:08.96

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Hernandez Molinas (Spa)0:05:06.41
2Mireia Bosca Ballester (Spa)0:00:03.02
3Covadonga Gonzalez Gonzalez Corroto (Spa)0:00:38.22
4Patricia Moreno Boes (Spa)0:00:43.83
5Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)0:00:44.16
6Carmen Martinez (Spa)0:00:50.36
7Ruth Castro Sola (Spa)0:02:13.70

