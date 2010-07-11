Caldentey wins sprint title
Gonzálvez gets scratch crown
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)
|10
|pts
|2
|Javier Elarre (Spa)
|8
|3
|Alain Badiola (Spa)
|6
|4
|Asier De Roncero (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Salvador Gonzálvez (Spa)
|2
|Javier García (Spa)
|3
|Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
|4
|Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
|5
|Asier Unanue (Spa)
|6
|Aitor Jiménez (Spa)
|7
|Daniel Hernández (Spa)
|8
|Antonio Catalán (Spa)
|9
|José Solivellas (Spa)
|10
|Adrián Guerrero (Spa)
|11
|Víctor Sánchez (Spa)
|12
|José Antonio Ramírez (Spa)
|13
|Manuel Jiménez (Spa)
|14
|Cristóbal Arias (Spa)
|15
|Juan García (Spa)
|16
|David Campos (Spa)
|17
|Jon Eizagirre (Spa)
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|19
|Francisco Javier Valencia (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)
|0:03:34.10
|2
|Cristian Astals (Spa)
|0:03:34.40
|3
|Pablo Comins (Spa)
|0:03:35.60
|4
|Aitor Rey (Spa)
|0:03:35.70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|0:04:38.10
|Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)
|Antonio Catalán (Spa)
|David Guimerá (Spa)
|José Manuel Pérez (Spa)
|2
|Spain
|0:04:42.10
|Odei Gil (Spa)
|Oier Iraolagoitia (Spa)
|Aitor Rey (Spa)
|Asier Unanue (Spa)
|3
|Spain
|0:04:41.20
|César Octavio Ayala (Spa)
|José María Martínez (Spa)
|Jorge Muñoz (Spa)
|Jesús Albert Rubio (Spa)
|4
|Spain
|0:04:44.70
|Eduardo Ardaiz (Spa)
|Iñaki Mañeru (Spa)
|Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
|Francisco Javier Valencia (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tania Calvo (Spa)
|10
|pts
|2
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|8
|3
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa)
|6
|4
|Amparo Chapa (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|0:02:34.60
|2
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
|0:02:38.90
|3
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
|0:02:41.90
|4
|Tania Martínez (Spa)
|0:02:42.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|0:00:38.97
|Tania Calvo (Spa)
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
|2
|Spain
|0:00:40.23
|Amparo Chapa (Spa)
|Tania Martínez (Spa)
|3
|Spain
|0:00:40.28
|Gema Castelo (Spa)
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|4
|Spain
|0:00:40.89
|Bianca Martin Ortega (Spa)
|Judith Vidal (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|Gema Castelo (Spa)
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|María José Vicente (Spa)
|2
|Spain
|Tania Calvo (Spa)
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
|3
|Spain
|Amparo Chapa (Spa)
|Ester Claramonte (Spa)
|Tania Martínez (Spa)
|4
|Spain
|María García (Spa)
|Azahara Gutiérrez (Spa)
|Ainhoa Rodríguez (Spa)
|5
|Spain
|Laura Bonilla (Spa)
|Patricia Guinea (Spa)
|Andrea Peña (Spa)
