Caldentey wins sprint title

Gonzálvez gets scratch crown

Results

Junior men - Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Miguel Caldentey (Spa)10pts
2Javier Elarre (Spa)8
3Alain Badiola (Spa)6
4Asier De Roncero (Spa)

Junior men - Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Salvador Gonzálvez (Spa)
2Javier García (Spa)
3Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
4Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
5Asier Unanue (Spa)
6Aitor Jiménez (Spa)
7Daniel Hernández (Spa)
8Antonio Catalán (Spa)
9José Solivellas (Spa)
10Adrián Guerrero (Spa)
11Víctor Sánchez (Spa)
12José Antonio Ramírez (Spa)
13Manuel Jiménez (Spa)
14Cristóbal Arias (Spa)
15Juan García (Spa)
16David Campos (Spa)
17Jon Eizagirre (Spa)
18Marc Soler (Spa)
19Francisco Javier Valencia (Spa)

Junior men - 3km individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)0:03:34.10
2Cristian Astals (Spa)0:03:34.40
3Pablo Comins (Spa)0:03:35.60
4Aitor Rey (Spa)0:03:35.70

Junior men - Team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain0:04:38.10
Julio Alberto Amores (Spa)
Antonio Catalán (Spa)
David Guimerá (Spa)
José Manuel Pérez (Spa)
2Spain0:04:42.10
Odei Gil (Spa)
Oier Iraolagoitia (Spa)
Aitor Rey (Spa)
Asier Unanue (Spa)
3Spain0:04:41.20
César Octavio Ayala (Spa)
José María Martínez (Spa)
Jorge Muñoz (Spa)
Jesús Albert Rubio (Spa)
4Spain0:04:44.70
Eduardo Ardaiz (Spa)
Iñaki Mañeru (Spa)
Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
Francisco Javier Valencia (Spa)

Junior women - Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tania Calvo (Spa)10pts
2Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)8
3Ainara Elbusto (Spa)6
4Amparo Chapa (Spa)

Junior women - 2km individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)0:02:34.60
2Irene Usabiaga (Spa)0:02:38.90
3Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)0:02:41.90
4Tania Martínez (Spa)0:02:42.40

Junior women - Team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain0:00:38.97
Tania Calvo (Spa)
Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
2Spain0:00:40.23
Amparo Chapa (Spa)
Tania Martínez (Spa)
3Spain0:00:40.28
Gema Castelo (Spa)
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
4Spain0:00:40.89
Bianca Martin Ortega (Spa)
Judith Vidal (Spa)

Junior women - Team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain
Gema Castelo (Spa)
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
María José Vicente (Spa)
2Spain
Tania Calvo (Spa)
Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa)
Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
3Spain
Amparo Chapa (Spa)
Ester Claramonte (Spa)
Tania Martínez (Spa)
4Spain
María García (Spa)
Azahara Gutiérrez (Spa)
Ainhoa Rodríguez (Spa)
5Spain
Laura Bonilla (Spa)
Patricia Guinea (Spa)
Andrea Peña (Spa)

