Vehicle reverses into rider at South African nationals

A rider has been described as being in a stable condition after colliding with a 'heavy vehicle' at the South African National Road Championships. Paul Meinking was competing in the men's 60-64 time trial on Wednesday afternoon when he collided with the vehicle that had reversed onto the course from an adjacent property.

"The driver of the heavy vehicle turned across the path of the rider into a nearby property, but then attempted to reverse back out of the driveway," read a statement from Cycling South Africa. "It was here where Meinking (head down and focused on his race) did not notice the vehicle reversing ahead of him and collided into it."

Meinking was attended to by the marshals and race medical staff before being taken to the nearest hospital by helicopter. Cycling South Africa did not detail the extent of the rider's injuries but said that he was stable.

The South African Road Championships have been taking place in Wellington in the Southern Cape since Tuesday 7, February. Daryl Impey won the elite men time trial on Thursday morning with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio taking the women's title soon after. The elite road races will take place this weekend; the women will be riding on Saturday and the men on Sunday.