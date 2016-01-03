Trending

Aerts wins Soudal Classics

Meeusen second and Baestaens third

Toon Aerts (Bel)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) won the Soudal Classics on Sunday. He crossed the finish line with a solo victory 14 seconds ahead of Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and 1:17 ahead of Vincent Baestaens (BKCP-Corendon). 

"Through my first gear (lap) I immediately felt that I had good legs," Aerts told Sport.be.

Aerts led for most of the men's race but he made his official winning move with two laps to go. It was a move he felt, at the time, might have been too early. "It started in the penultimate lap when I was in the lead. I maybe started too early, to think of the victory, and was not riding [technically] well. In the last lap I made another tumble. I tried as quickly as possible to get the rhythm back and the lead, that I had to keep still. I felt really strong today."

Aerts told Sport.be that he and his teammate Meeusen previewed the course ahead of the race and decided on where they would play out their tactics. "The intention was to get into the technical area and to immediately sit up front. At one point I was in the lead. I pulled through and immediately felt that I had good legs. I had no doubts. Through the speaker I heard that I had increased my lead. I set the pace and could hold it to the end, but all in all this is still an unexpected victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team1:02:09
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:14
3Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:17
4Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:01:45
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec0:01:52
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:57
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:27
10Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:03:02
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:03:04
12Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:03:19
13Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:46
14Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:04:51
15Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:57
16Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)0:05:11
17Tony Periou (Fra)0:05:24
18Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek-1 Lap
19Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele-2 Laps
20Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
21Jeremy Martin (Can)
22Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.-3 Laps
23Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
24Mark Mcconnell (Can)
25Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
26Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
27Valentin Lucas (Fra)
28Yannick Mayer (Ger)-4 Laps
29Nicholas Smith (Aus)
30Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
31Yelle Learts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal-5 Laps
32Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
33Isaac Niles (Can)
34Alex Forrester (GBr)-6 Laps
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team

 

