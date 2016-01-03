Aerts wins Soudal Classics
Meeusen second and Baestaens third
Elite Men: Leuven -
Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) won the Soudal Classics on Sunday. He crossed the finish line with a solo victory 14 seconds ahead of Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and 1:17 ahead of Vincent Baestaens (BKCP-Corendon).
"Through my first gear (lap) I immediately felt that I had good legs," Aerts told Sport.be.
Aerts led for most of the men's race but he made his official winning move with two laps to go. It was a move he felt, at the time, might have been too early. "It started in the penultimate lap when I was in the lead. I maybe started too early, to think of the victory, and was not riding [technically] well. In the last lap I made another tumble. I tried as quickly as possible to get the rhythm back and the lead, that I had to keep still. I felt really strong today."
Aerts told Sport.be that he and his teammate Meeusen previewed the course ahead of the race and decided on where they would play out their tactics. "The intention was to get into the technical area and to immediately sit up front. At one point I was in the lead. I pulled through and immediately felt that I had good legs. I had no doubts. Through the speaker I heard that I had increased my lead. I set the pace and could hold it to the end, but all in all this is still an unexpected victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|1:02:09
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:17
|4
|Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:01:45
|7
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|0:01:52
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|10
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|13
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|14
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|15
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:04:57
|16
|Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)
|0:05:11
|17
|Tony Periou (Fra)
|0:05:24
|18
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|-1 Lap
|19
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|-2 Laps
|20
|Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|21
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|22
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|-3 Laps
|23
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|24
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|25
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
|26
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|27
|Valentin Lucas (Fra)
|28
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|-4 Laps
|29
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|30
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|31
|Yelle Learts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
|-5 Laps
|32
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
|33
|Isaac Niles (Can)
|34
|Alex Forrester (GBr)
|-6 Laps
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
