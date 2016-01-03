Dhoore wins junior men's Soudal Classics
Toon Vandebosch and Victor Vandebosch on the podium
Junior Men: Leuven -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:40:31
|2
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:17
|4
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|5
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:00:32
|6
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|9
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:01:15
|11
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:01:17
|12
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|13
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team
|14
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|15
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|0:02:47
|17
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:03:25
|18
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|19
|Brent Braes (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:03:57
|20
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|0:04:08
|21
|Robin Lobet (Bel)
|22
|Aron Arkesteyn (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|23
|Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:05:05
|24
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:05:28
|25
|Gontzal Garcia (Spa)
|0:05:38
|26
|Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:06:17
|27
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:06:35
|28
|Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|-1 Lap
|29
|Brent Govaerts (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|30
|Alfonso Pla Mico (Spa)
|31
|Kyle Peeters (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|-3 Laps
|32
|Marvin De Bondt (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|33
|Angelo Windels (Bel)
|DNF
|Gregory Careme (Bel)
