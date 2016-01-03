Trending

Dhoore wins junior men's Soudal Classics

Toon Vandebosch and Victor Vandebosch on the podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:40:31
2Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:00:02
3Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:17
4Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
5Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:00:32
6Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:42
7Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:46
8Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
9Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:54
10Jelle Camps (Bel)0:01:15
11Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:01:17
12Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:52
13Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team
14Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:02:21
15Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:02:27
16Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters0:02:47
17Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:03:25
18Brody Sanderson (Can)
19Brent Braes (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:03:57
20Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.0:04:08
21Robin Lobet (Bel)
22Aron Arkesteyn (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team0:04:52
23Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:05:05
24Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:05:28
25Gontzal Garcia (Spa)0:05:38
26Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:06:17
27Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:06:35
28Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke-1 Lap
29Brent Govaerts (Bel)-2 Laps
30Alfonso Pla Mico (Spa)
31Kyle Peeters (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling-3 Laps
32Marvin De Bondt (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
33Angelo Windels (Bel)
DNFGregory Careme (Bel)

