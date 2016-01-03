De Boer wins women's Soudal Classics
Cant second and Van Loy third
Elite Women: Leuven -
Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF) won the Soudal Classics elite women's race in a sprint finish against runner-up Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) on Sunday. Ellen Van Loy (VZW Telenet Fidea) took third place at 18 seconds back.
Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Women) made the first move during the women's race and held a small gap but a tumble in the opening laps caused her to lose her lead. A leading group reconnected that included De Boer, Cant, Van Loy and Femke Van den Driessche (VZW Lotto-Ladies).
In the closing laps, Van Loy made an attempt to ride solo for the win but she was quickly followed by Cant and De Boer. In the end, it was Cant and De Boer sprinting for the victory, with De Boer taking top honours on the day.
"Sanne pulled firmly into the final round," De Boer told Sport.be. "For a moment I wasn't sure if I could keep up, but I kept at it. In the sprint, Sanne was equally alongside me but I could catch her right at the end.
"This victory is the confirmation I needed in the right direction for the Dutch Championship, but next week will be the course will probably be heavier."
Cant wasn't too disappointed in her second place, telling Sport.be, "I had confidence in the sprint, but when I came alongside Sophie, she had a second gear in the legs."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:44:32
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:01
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:01:11
|9
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:02:12
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:02:35
|11
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:02:50
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:03:58
|13
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:18
|14
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)
|0:04:36
|15
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|0:04:51
|16
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|0:05:37
|17
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|18
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|19
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|20
|Nathalie Redmond (Bel)
|0:06:36
|21
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|-1 Lap
|22
|Claire-Jane Beaumont (GBr)
|-2 Laps
|23
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|24
|Yenthe Boons (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|25
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|26
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|27
|Sofia Revert Rodriguez (Spa)
|28
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|29
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|-4 Laps
|30
|Dagnija Auzane (Pol)
|DNF
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zwee
|DNF
|Joyce Heyns (Ned)
