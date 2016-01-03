Sophie de Boer pushing her bike (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF) won the Soudal Classics elite women's race in a sprint finish against runner-up Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) on Sunday. Ellen Van Loy (VZW Telenet Fidea) took third place at 18 seconds back.

Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Women) made the first move during the women's race and held a small gap but a tumble in the opening laps caused her to lose her lead. A leading group reconnected that included De Boer, Cant, Van Loy and Femke Van den Driessche (VZW Lotto-Ladies).

In the closing laps, Van Loy made an attempt to ride solo for the win but she was quickly followed by Cant and De Boer. In the end, it was Cant and De Boer sprinting for the victory, with De Boer taking top honours on the day.

"Sanne pulled firmly into the final round," De Boer told Sport.be. "For a moment I wasn't sure if I could keep up, but I kept at it. In the sprint, Sanne was equally alongside me but I could catch her right at the end.

"This victory is the confirmation I needed in the right direction for the Dutch Championship, but next week will be the course will probably be heavier."

Cant wasn't too disappointed in her second place, telling Sport.be, "I had confidence in the sprint, but when I came alongside Sophie, she had a second gear in the legs."

