Pintar wins 2020 Slovenian road race title

Alé Cipollini rider beats Kern, Zigart

Ursa Pintar (BTC City)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 1:53:24
2Spela Kern (Slo) LVIV 0:00:14
3Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:15
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:10:12
5Blaza Pintaric (Slo) 0:13:14
6Tanja _akelj (Slo) 0:16:43
7Urska Bravec (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:19:14
8Vita Movrin (Slo) 0:21:09
9Lara Mareti_ (Slo) 0:30:35
10Lucija Arh (Slo) 0:40:36

