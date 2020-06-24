Pintar wins 2020 Slovenian road race title
By Cyclingnews
Alé Cipollini rider beats Kern, Zigart
Elite Women:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|1:53:24
|2
|Spela Kern (Slo) LVIV
|0:00:14
|3
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:09:15
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:10:12
|5
|Blaza Pintaric (Slo)
|0:13:14
|6
|Tanja _akelj (Slo)
|0:16:43
|7
|Urska Bravec (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:19:14
|8
|Vita Movrin (Slo)
|0:21:09
|9
|Lara Mareti_ (Slo)
|0:30:35
|10
|Lucija Arh (Slo)
|0:40:36
