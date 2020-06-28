Trending

Pogacar tops Roglic in Slovenian ITT championships

Polanc rounds out podium

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:10
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
3Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:47
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:54
5Marko Pavlič (Slo) Meblojogi Pro-Concrete 0:02:52
6Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:02
7Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:05
8Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:10
9Kristijan Hočevar (Meblojogi Pro-Concrete 0:03:56
10Nik Čemažar (Slo) KK Kranj 0:03:57

