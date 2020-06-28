Pogacar tops Roglic in Slovenian ITT championships
By Cyclingnews
Polanc rounds out podium
Elite Men Time Trial:
🇸🇮 #SloveniaNats Today’s podium:🥇 @TamauPogi 🥈 @rogla 🥉 @PolancJan #IfeelsLOVEnia #mojaslovenija pic.twitter.com/Bvdy7v5ZVLJune 28, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:10
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:47
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:54
|5
|Marko Pavlič (Slo) Meblojogi Pro-Concrete
|0:02:52
|6
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:02
|7
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:05
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:10
|9
|Kristijan Hočevar (Meblojogi Pro-Concrete
|0:03:56
|10
|Nik Čemažar (Slo) KK Kranj
|0:03:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pogacar tops Roglic in Slovenian ITT championshipsPolanc rounds out podium
-
Tour de France organisers ask Copenhagen for 2021 Grand Depart date shiftASO looking to resolve conflict with Olympic Games elite men's road race
-
Rider petition sparks new power struggle with CPA riders' association300-rider coalition to push for one rider, one vote representation
-
Tour de l'Ain stacked with 12 WorldTour teamsHagens Berman Axeon earn invite to French stage race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.