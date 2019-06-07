Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: Weening escapes to win stage 2

Roompot-Charles rider solos to victory

Image 1 of 4

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles4:00:23
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:02
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
8Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
11Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
13Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
18Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
20Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
22Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
28Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
31Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
33Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
35Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
36Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
37César Lima da Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
38João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
39Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
40Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
41Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
42Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
44Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
47Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
48Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
50Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
53Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
59Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
62Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
64Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
65Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
66Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
67Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
71Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:36
72Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:02
73Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:57
74Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
75Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
76Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:31
77Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:03:22
78Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
79Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba0:04:34
80Tim Diederich (Lux) Luxembourg
81José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
82Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
83Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:56
84Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:15
85Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:06:17
86Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
87Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
88Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
90Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:23
91Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:40
92Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
93Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:24
94Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:55
95Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
96John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
97Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
98Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
99Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:12:41
100Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
101Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
102Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
103Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
104Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
105Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
107Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
108Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
109Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:32
110Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
112Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
113Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles20pts
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert13
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles11
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
6Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team7
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling5
8Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto3
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Roudenhaff, km 129
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3pts
2Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
3Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1

Mountain 2 - Michelsbierg, km 152.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto5pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles3
3Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain 3 - Boursdorf, km 155.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto3pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot - Charles12:01:13
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
3Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
4Bardiani Csf
5Corendon - Circus
6Leopard Pro Cycling
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Delko Marseille Provence
9W52 / Fc Porto
10Wallonie Bruxelles
11Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
12Total Direct Energie
13Team Lotto - Kern Haus
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
15Rally Uhc Cycling0:02:31
16Team Lëtzebuerg0:05:29
17Team Differdange Geba0:07:54

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8:51:59
2Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:00:10
3Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:11
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:13
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:00:14
7Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:16
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:18
14Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:19
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
18Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
19Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
20Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:20
22Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
23Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:00:21
26Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:22
30Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
31Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:23
33Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
34Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
37Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
41Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
42Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
44Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:26
45Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:27
49Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
50Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
51Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:29
53Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
54Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
55Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:30
58Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
59João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:31
60Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
61Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
62Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:32
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:33
64Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:34
65Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66César Lima da Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:35
67Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:36
70Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:41
71Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:00:48
72Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:04
73Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:21
74Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
75Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
76Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:51
77Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:03:43
78Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:49
79Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:04:54
80Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba0:04:57
81Tim Diederich (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:07
82José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:11
83Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:19
84Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:35
85Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:06:40
86Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:45
87Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:01
88Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:09
89Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:21
90Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:23
91Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:08:38
92Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:53
93Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:10:54
94Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:20
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:21
96Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:23
97John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:25
98Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg0:11:40
99Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:51
100Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:13:08
101Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:09
102Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:19
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:22
104Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:29
105Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:58
106Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:14:09
107Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:14:39
108Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:15:09
109Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:58
110Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:17:04
111Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:17:10
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:18:52
113Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits42pts
2Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM29
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles20
4Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus16
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert15
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling12
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie11
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles11
10Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie11
11Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert9
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
13Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
14Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles7
15Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team7
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie5
17Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert5
18Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg3
19Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles3
20Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto3
21Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
22Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
23Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
24Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling16pts
2Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto8
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles5
5Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling5
6Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto4
7Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
8Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
9Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert8:52:09
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:01
3Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:06
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
6Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:09
7Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
8Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
9Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
10Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:10
11Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:12
13Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:13
14Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
15Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
16Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:17
19Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:19
20Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
21Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:21
23Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:24
24Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:31
25Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:11
26Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:03:33
27Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba0:04:47
28José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:01
29Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:09
30Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:25
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:51
32Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:59
33Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:08:28
34Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:10
35Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:13
36Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg0:11:30
37Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:41
38Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:12:58
39Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:12:59
40Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:09
41Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:13:19
42Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:59
43Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:14:29
44Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:16:54
45Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:17:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits26:36:40
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
3Total Direct Energie0:00:03
4Corendon - Circus0:00:07
5Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:11
7Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:18
8Roompot - Charles0:00:19
9Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:28
10Bardiani Csf0:00:32
11Delko Marseille Provence0:00:33
12Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:35
14W52 / Fc Porto0:00:51
15Rally Uhc Cycling0:02:57
16Team Lëtzebuerg0:06:00
17Team Differdange Geba0:08:26

Latest on Cyclingnews