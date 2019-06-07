Tour de Luxembourg: Weening escapes to win stage 2
Roompot-Charles rider solos to victory
Stage 2: Steinfort - Rosport
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4:00:23
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:02
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|8
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|11
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|13
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|20
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|31
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|32
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|36
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|37
|César Lima da Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|38
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|39
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|41
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|42
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|43
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|44
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|47
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|50
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|59
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|62
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|64
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|65
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|66
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|67
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|70
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|71
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:02
|73
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:57
|74
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|75
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|76
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:31
|77
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:03:22
|78
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|79
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|0:04:34
|80
|Tim Diederich (Lux) Luxembourg
|81
|José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|82
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|83
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:56
|84
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:15
|85
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:17
|86
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|87
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|88
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|90
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:23
|91
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:40
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|93
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:24
|94
|Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:55
|95
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|96
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|97
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|98
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|99
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:12:41
|100
|Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|101
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|102
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|103
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|104
|Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|105
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|107
|Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|108
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|109
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:32
|110
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|112
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|113
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|20
|pts
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|6
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|3
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roompot - Charles
|12:01:13
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|3
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|Bardiani Csf
|5
|Corendon - Circus
|6
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence
|9
|W52 / Fc Porto
|10
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|12
|Total Direct Energie
|13
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:02:31
|16
|Team Lëtzebuerg
|0:05:29
|17
|Team Differdange Geba
|0:07:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8:51:59
|2
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:10
|3
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:14
|7
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:16
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|14
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:19
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|18
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|19
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|20
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:20
|22
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|23
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|26
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|30
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|31
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|32
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:23
|33
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|34
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|37
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|39
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|42
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|44
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:26
|45
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|46
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:27
|49
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|50
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:29
|53
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|54
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|55
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:30
|58
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|59
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:31
|60
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|61
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|62
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:32
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:33
|64
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|65
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|César Lima da Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:35
|67
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:36
|70
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|71
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:48
|72
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|73
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:21
|74
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|75
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|76
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:51
|77
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:03:43
|78
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:49
|79
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|80
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|0:04:57
|81
|Tim Diederich (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:07
|82
|José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:11
|83
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:19
|84
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:35
|85
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:40
|86
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|87
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:01
|88
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:09
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:21
|90
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:23
|91
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:38
|92
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:53
|93
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:10:54
|94
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:21
|96
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|97
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:25
|98
|Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:11:40
|99
|Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:51
|100
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:13:08
|101
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:09
|102
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:19
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:22
|104
|Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:29
|105
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:58
|106
|Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:14:09
|107
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:14:39
|108
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:15:09
|109
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:58
|110
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:17:04
|111
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:17:10
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:52
|113
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|pts
|2
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|20
|4
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|16
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|10
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11
|11
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|13
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|14
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|7
|15
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|17
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|18
|Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|3
|19
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|3
|20
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|21
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|22
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|23
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|24
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|8
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|5
|5
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|4
|7
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|8
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|9
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8:52:09
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:01
|3
|Kèvin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:06
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|6
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:09
|7
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|8
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|10
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:10
|11
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:12
|13
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:13
|14
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|16
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:17
|19
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:19
|20
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|21
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:21
|23
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|24
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|25
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:11
|26
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:03:33
|27
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|0:04:47
|28
|José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:01
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:09
|30
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:25
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:51
|32
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:59
|33
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:28
|34
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|35
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|36
|Maxime Weyrich (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:11:30
|37
|Konrad Geßner (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:41
|38
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:12:58
|39
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:12:59
|40
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:09
|41
|Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:13:19
|42
|Gilles Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:59
|43
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:14:29
|44
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:16:54
|45
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:17:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26:36:40
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|3
|Total Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|4
|Corendon - Circus
|0:00:07
|5
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:18
|8
|Roompot - Charles
|0:00:19
|9
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:28
|10
|Bardiani Csf
|0:00:32
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:33
|12
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:35
|14
|W52 / Fc Porto
|0:00:51
|15
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:02:57
|16
|Team Lëtzebuerg
|0:06:00
|17
|Team Differdange Geba
|0:08:26
