Pasqualon wins Tour de Luxembourg stage 3
Wanty-Group Gobert rider takes second consecutive win
Stage 3: Eschweiler - Differdange
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:53:36
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:17
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|22
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|24
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|28
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|30
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|31
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|33
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|38
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:08
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|43
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|44
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|45
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|46
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|48
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|49
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|50
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|52
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:38
|53
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|55
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:31
|56
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:32
|57
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|59
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|60
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:39
|62
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:50
|63
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:32
|64
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|66
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:34
|71
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|73
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|74
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|75
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|76
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:09:58
|78
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|79
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:23
|80
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:10:24
|81
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|83
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:31
|84
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:45
|85
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:34
|88
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|89
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:18:55
|90
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|91
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:39
|92
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|93
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|94
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|95
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:22:18
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|3
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|11
|5
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|9
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|8
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|9
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|3
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|1
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|3
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|1
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|3
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|3
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|1
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|4
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11:41:05
|2
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|6
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:34
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|10
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:25
|11
|Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:59
|12
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:03:07
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:32
|14
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:25
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:25:11
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10:34:06
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:07
|3
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:24
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:28
|9
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:32
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:38
|13
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:40
|15
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|16
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:45
|17
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:48
|19
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:53
|20
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:58
|21
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:59
|23
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:01:02
|24
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:04
|27
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:06
|29
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:07
|30
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|31
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:19
|32
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:20
|33
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|34
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:38
|35
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:39
|36
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:53
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:57
|38
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:00
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:07
|40
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:18
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:22
|42
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|44
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:27
|45
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:29
|46
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:30
|47
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:02:40
|48
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:53
|49
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:02
|50
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:46
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:52
|52
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:54
|53
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:57
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:22
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:36
|56
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:44
|57
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:50
|58
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:51
|59
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:04:55
|60
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:54
|61
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:08
|62
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:31
|63
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:03
|64
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:23
|65
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:49
|66
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:16
|67
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:08:19
|68
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:21
|69
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:42
|70
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:24
|71
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:09:27
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:36
|73
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:44
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:54
|75
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:17
|76
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:51
|77
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:12
|78
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:11:22
|79
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:01
|80
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:32
|81
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:12:45
|82
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:22
|83
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:13:34
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:06
|85
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:15:56
|86
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:24
|87
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:15
|88
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:48
|89
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:20:19
|90
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:22:16
|91
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:23:27
|92
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:49
|93
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:25:53
|94
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:26:12
|95
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:30:42
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|pts
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|41
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|7
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|11
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|11
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|9
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|16
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|19
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|20
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|23
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|24
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|25
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|12
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|5
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|6
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|7
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|6
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|9
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|11
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|12
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|14
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|15
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|18
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|21
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|22
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|23
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|24
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|25
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|26
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|27
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|29
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|1
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|3
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|4
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|3
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|6
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|3
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|9
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|10
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|12
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|1
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10:34:31
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:03
|3
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:05
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|5
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:15
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|7
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|10
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:39
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|12
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:55
|13
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|14
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:14
|15
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:28
|16
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:35
|17
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:04
|18
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:05
|19
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:02:15
|20
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:02:28
|21
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:37
|22
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:29
|23
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:19
|24
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:25
|25
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:26
|26
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:04:30
|27
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:29
|28
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:43
|29
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:24
|30
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:07:51
|31
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:07:54
|32
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:56
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:59
|34
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:09:02
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:11
|36
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:19
|37
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:29
|38
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:52
|39
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:36
|40
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:07
|41
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:20
|42
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:13:09
|43
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:15:31
|44
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:15:59
|45
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:21:51
|46
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:23:02
|47
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:25:28
|48
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:30:17
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31:43:48
|2
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:22
|4
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:43
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:54
|7
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:49
|8
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:08
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:30
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:40
|11
|Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:07
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:35
|13
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:05:11
|14
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:23
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:27:40
