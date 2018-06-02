Trending

Pasqualon wins Tour de Luxembourg stage 3

Wanty-Group Gobert rider takes second consecutive win

Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:53:36
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
3Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:17
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
18Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
19Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
24Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
28Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
30Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
31Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
35Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
38Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:01:08
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
43Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
44Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
45Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
46Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
48Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
49Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
50Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
52Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:01:38
53Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
55Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:31
56Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:32
57Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
59Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
60Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:39
62Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:50
63Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:32
64Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
66Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:34
71Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
73Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
74Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
75Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
76Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:09:58
78Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
79Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:23
80Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:10:24
81Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
82Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:31
84Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:45
85Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:26
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:34
88Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
89Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:18:55
90Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
91Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:39
92Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
93Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
94Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
95Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:22:18
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFTimo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFLucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFMeron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
DNFMario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert20pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie16
3Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij13
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan11
5Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch9
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
7Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
8Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
9Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling2
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 1 - Eschweiler, km 30.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Sprint 2 - Differdange #1, km 135.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Differdange #2, km 144.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling2
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 1 - Knaphoscheid, km 24.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3
3Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling2
4Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 2 - Misärshaff, km 66.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
3Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie2
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 3 - Kreuzerbuch, km 94.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
3Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie2
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 4 - Col de l'Europe #1, km 138.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
3Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5 - Col de l'Europe #2, km 148.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
4Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 6 - Col de l'Europe #3, km 157.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
4Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij11:41:05
2Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Direct Energie0:00:17
6Leopard Pro Cycling
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
8Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:34
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:08
10WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:25
11Team Differdange Losch0:01:59
12Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:03:07
13Euskadi Basque Country0:03:32
14Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:25
15Bike Aid0:25:11

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10:34:06
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:07
3Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:23
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:24
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
6Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:25
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:28
9Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:30
10Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:32
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:38
13Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:40
15Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
16Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:45
17Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:48
19Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:53
20Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:58
21Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
22Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:59
23Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:01:02
24Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:03
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:04
27Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:06
29Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:07
30Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:17
31Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:19
32Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:20
33Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
34Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:38
35Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:39
36Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:01:53
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:57
38Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:00
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:07
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:18
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:22
42Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
44Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:27
45Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:29
46Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:30
47Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:02:40
48Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:53
49Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:03:02
50Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:46
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:52
52Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:03:54
53Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:03:57
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:22
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:36
56Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:44
57Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:50
58Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:51
59Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:04:55
60Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:54
61Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:08
62Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:31
63Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:03
64Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:23
65Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:49
66Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:16
67Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:08:19
68Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:21
69Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:42
70Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:24
71Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:09:27
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:36
73Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:44
74Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:54
75Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:17
76Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:51
77Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:12
78Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:11:22
79Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:12:01
80Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:32
81Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:12:45
82Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:22
83Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:13:34
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:06
85Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:15:56
86Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:24
87Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:15
88Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:48
89Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:20:19
90Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:22:16
91Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:23:27
92Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:49
93Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:25:53
94Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:26:12
95Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:30:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert53pts
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling41
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic32
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
7Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie16
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan13
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij13
11Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling11
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch9
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
19Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
20Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
23Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
24Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
25Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic12
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
4Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
5Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
6Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
7Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic6
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
9Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
11Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
12Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3
14Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
15Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling3
16Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling3
17Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
18Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
21Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
22Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus2
23Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus2
24Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
25Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
26Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
27Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
29Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij7
3Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
4Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus3
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
6Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus3
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling2
8Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
9Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
10Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
12Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic1
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling10:34:31
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:03
3Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:05
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
5Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:15
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
7Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:38
10Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:39
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:52
12Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:55
13Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
14Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:14
15Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:01:28
16Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:35
17Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:04
18Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:05
19Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:02:15
20Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:02:28
21Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:37
22Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:03:29
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:19
24Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:25
25Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:26
26Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:04:30
27Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:29
28Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:43
29Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:24
30Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:07:51
31Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:07:54
32Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:56
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:59
34Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:09:02
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:11
36Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:19
37Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:29
38Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:52
39Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:36
40Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:07
41Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:20
42Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:13:09
43Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:15:31
44Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:15:59
45Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:21:51
46Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:23:02
47Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:25:28
48Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:30:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise31:43:48
2Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:20
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:22
4Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:43
5Direct Energie0:00:45
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:54
7Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:49
8WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:08
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:30
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:40
11Team Differdange Losch0:03:07
12Euskadi Basque Country0:04:35
13Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:05:11
14Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:23
15Bike Aid0:27:40

