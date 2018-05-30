Trending

Gaudin wins Tour de Luxembourg prologue

Krieger second, Tratnik third in 2.3km time trial

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie)

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:16
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:06
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:11
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:12
19Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:14
23Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
26Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:15
27Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
28Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
33Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
36Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:17
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
42Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:18
43Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
44Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
45Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
49Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
50Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
51Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
53Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
54Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:20
57Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:21
58Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
59Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
61Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
64Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
65Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:23
66Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
68Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
69Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
70Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
74Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:25
75Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:26
79Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
82Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
85Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:28
86Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
87Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:29
90Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:30
91Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:31
92Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
94Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:32
95Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
96Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:33
97Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:36
98Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:37
99Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
100Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:40
101Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:41
102Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:42
103Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:44

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling16
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie11
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan7
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:16
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:06
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:11
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:12
19Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:14
23Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
26Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:15
27Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
28Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
33Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
36Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:17
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
42Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:18
43Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
44Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
45Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
49Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
50Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
51Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
53Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
54Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:20
57Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:21
58Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
59Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
61Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
64Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
65Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:23
66Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
68Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
69Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
70Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
74Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:25
75Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:26
79Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
82Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
85Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:28
86Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
87Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:29
90Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:30
91Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:31
92Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
94Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:32
95Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
96Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:33
97Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:36
98Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:37
99Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
100Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:40
101Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:41
102Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:42
103Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:44

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling16
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie11
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan7
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:24
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
3Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:03
6Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:04
7Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:00:06
8Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:07
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:08
14Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
15Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:09
16Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:10
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:11
20Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
22Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:12
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:13
26Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
27Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:14
28Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:15
30Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
32Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:17
35Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:18
38Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
40Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:19
41Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
42Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:20
43Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:21
44Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:22
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
46Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
47Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:24
48Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:25
49Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:28
50Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:29
51Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
52Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:32
53Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie0:09:57
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
3Leopard Pro Cycling
4Veranda`s Willems - Crelan0:00:20
5Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:26
6Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
7Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
9Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
10Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:39
11Team Differdange Losch
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
13Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:51
14Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:01:00
15Bike Aid0:01:02

