Gaudin wins Tour de Luxembourg prologue
Krieger second, Tratnik third in 2.3km time trial
Prologue: Luxembourg - Luxembourg
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:16
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:03
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:06
|7
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:12
|19
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:14
|23
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|26
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:15
|27
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|33
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|36
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:17
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|42
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|43
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|44
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|49
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|50
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|51
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|52
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|54
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|55
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:20
|57
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:21
|58
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|59
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|61
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|64
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|65
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|66
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|68
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:24
|70
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|72
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|74
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:25
|75
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:26
|79
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|82
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|85
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:28
|86
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|87
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:29
|90
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:30
|91
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:31
|92
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|94
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:32
|95
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|96
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:33
|97
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:36
|98
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|99
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|100
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:40
|101
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:41
|102
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:42
|103
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:24
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|6
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|7
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:06
|8
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:07
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:08
|14
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|15
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:09
|16
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:10
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:11
|20
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|22
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:12
|25
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:13
|26
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|27
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:14
|28
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15
|30
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|32
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:17
|35
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|37
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:18
|38
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:19
|41
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|42
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:20
|43
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:21
|44
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:22
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|46
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|47
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:24
|48
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:25
|49
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:28
|50
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|51
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|52
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:32
|53
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|0:09:57
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|3
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|Veranda`s Willems - Crelan
|0:00:20
|5
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:26
|6
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:29
|7
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:34
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:39
|11
|Team Differdange Losch
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|13
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:51
|14
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:01:00
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:01:02
