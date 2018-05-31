Tour de Luxembourg: Laporte wins stage 1
Gaudin stays in the overall lead
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Hesperange
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:39:58
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|11
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|24
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|27
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|28
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|31
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|32
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|34
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|38
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|40
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|41
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|44
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|51
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|52
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|53
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|55
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|57
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|60
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|61
|Kevin van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|63
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|64
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|65
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|67
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|75
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|76
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:55
|77
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|86
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|87
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:33
|88
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|89
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:02:28
|92
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|93
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|94
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:50
|95
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|96
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|97
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|98
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:54
|100
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|101
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:12:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|pts
|2
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|3
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|9
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:43:14
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:02
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:03
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:06
|8
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|16
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:12
|19
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:14
|23
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|25
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:15
|26
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|27
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|31
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|32
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|35
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:17
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Kevin van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|41
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|47
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|49
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|51
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|52
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:21
|54
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|55
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|58
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|61
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|62
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|63
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|64
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:24
|66
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|68
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|70
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:25
|71
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:26
|74
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|77
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|78
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:28
|80
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|81
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:29
|84
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:30
|85
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:31
|86
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:32
|88
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:33
|89
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|90
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:37
|91
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:41
|92
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:20
|93
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:02:00
|94
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:03:00
|95
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:05
|96
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:07
|97
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:04:08
|98
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:04:27
|100
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:04:30
|101
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|4
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|19
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|11
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|12
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|16
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|12
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|6
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|pts
|2
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|3
|4
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4:43:16
|2
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|3
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|7
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:12
|8
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:13
|9
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:14
|14
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|15
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:15
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:16
|17
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:17
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|21
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|22
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:19
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|27
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|28
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|29
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|30
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|31
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:23
|33
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:24
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|36
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|37
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:25
|38
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:26
|39
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:27
|40
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:28
|41
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:29
|42
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:30
|43
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:31
|44
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|45
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:35
|46
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:39
|47
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:18
|48
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:58
|49
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:03
|50
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|14:09:51
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|3
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|Veranda`s Willems - Crelan
|0:00:20
|5
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:26
|6
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:29
|7
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:34
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:39
|11
|Team Differdange Losch
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|13
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:51
|14
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:01:00
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:01:02
