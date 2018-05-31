Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: Laporte wins stage 1

Gaudin stays in the overall lead

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) snatches the victory from Coquard

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:39:58
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
6Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
11Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
15Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
19Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
24Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
27Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
28Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
30Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
31Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
34Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
38Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
40Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
41Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
44Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
46Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
51Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
52Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
53Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
55Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
57Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
59Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
60Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
61Kevin van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
63Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
64Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
65Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
67Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
69Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
76Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:00:55
77Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
83Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
86Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
87Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:01:33
88Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
89Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:02:28
92Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
93Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
94Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:50
95Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
96Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
97Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
98Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
99Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:54
100Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
101Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:12:16

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic3pts
2Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
3Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic16
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling9
6Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie5
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
9Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie4:43:14
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:02
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:06
8Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:10
16Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:11
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:12
19Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:00:14
23Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
25Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:15
26Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
27Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
28Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
29Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
31Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
32Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
35Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:17
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Kevin van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
41Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:18
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
47Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
49Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
50Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
51Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
52Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:21
54Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
55Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
61Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
62Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:23
63Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
64Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
65Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
66Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
68Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
70Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:25
71Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:26
74Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
77Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
78Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:28
80Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
81Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:29
84Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:30
85Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:31
86Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:32
88Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:33
89Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
90Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:37
91Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:41
92Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:01:20
93Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:02:00
94Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:03:00
95Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:05
96Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:07
97Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:04:08
98Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
99Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:04:27
100Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:04:30
101Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:13:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling25pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
4Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic19
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
11Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
12Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
13Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
16Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic12
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
6Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus2
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij7pts
2Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus3
4Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4:43:16
2Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
3Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:09
6Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:10
7Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:00:12
8Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:13
9Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:14
14Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
15Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:15
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:16
17Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:17
19Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
21Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
22Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:19
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
27Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
28Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:21
29Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
30Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
31Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:23
33Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:24
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
36Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
37Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:25
38Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:26
39Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:27
40Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:28
41Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:29
42Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:30
43Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:31
44Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
45Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:00:35
46Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:39
47Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:01:18
48Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:01:58
49Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:03
50Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie14:09:51
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
3Leopard Pro Cycling
4Veranda`s Willems - Crelan0:00:20
5Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:26
6Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
7Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
9Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
10Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:39
11Team Differdange Losch
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
13Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:51
14Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:01:00
15Bike Aid0:01:02

