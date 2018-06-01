Trending

Tour of Luxembourg: Pasqualon wins stage 2

Krieger takes race lead

Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)


Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:57:29
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:03
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:05
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
12Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:09
14Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:13
19Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
21Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
24Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
25Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
26Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:17
27Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:18
28Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
29Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
30Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
31Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
35Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:23
38Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
39Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
40Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
43Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
44Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
46Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:28
47Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:00:33
48Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
49Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
50Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
51Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:36
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:39
53Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
54Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
55Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
57Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5887
59Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:43
62Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
64Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
65Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
67Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
68Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:49
69Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:01
70Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:09
71Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:11
72Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
77Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
78Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
79Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:01:20
80Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:22
81Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:26
82Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:39
83Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
84Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
86Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:56
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:02
89Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:13
90Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:15
92Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
95Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:25
96Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:31
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
98Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:46
99Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:06:51
100Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:07:03
101Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:07:06

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert20pts
2Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling16
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic13
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
5Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling9
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
10Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling6:40:38
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:03
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:05
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:08
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:16
7Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:17
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
10Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:23
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
14Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:25
15Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:29
16Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:00:30
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
18Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
19Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
20Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
22Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
23Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:37
25Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
26Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
27Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:38
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
29Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:39
30Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
31Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:40
33Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:41
34Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
36Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:42
37Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:43
38Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:44
39Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:45
40Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
41Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:00:50
42Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:52
43Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:54
44Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:55
46Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:56
47Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:00
48Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
49870:01:02
50Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
51Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:06
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:07
55Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
56Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:09
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:10
59Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:11
60Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
61Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:13
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:14
64Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:15
66Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:16
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
68Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:36
69Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
70Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
71Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:40
72Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:41
73Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:42
74Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:45
75Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:57
76Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:02
77Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
80Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid0:02:11
81Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
82Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:16
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:32
84Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
85Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:37
86Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:02:38
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:39
88Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:41
89Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:44
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:50
91Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:56
92Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:06
93Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:04:25
94Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:52
95Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:21
96Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:05:24
97Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:44
98Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:06:50
99Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:08:16
100Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:11:38
101Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid0:20:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling41pts
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert33
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic32
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie20
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
10Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling9
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan8
13Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
14Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
17Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
18Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
19Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
20Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19pts
2Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic12
3Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3
6Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic3
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling3
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
9Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
10Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus2
11Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus2
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
14Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij7pts
2Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus3
4Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus3
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
6Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
7Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6:40:41
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
3Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
5Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:19
6Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:26
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
8Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:30
9Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
10Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:31
11Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:00:34
12Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
13Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:35
14Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:36
15Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
16Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:41
17Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:49
18Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch0:00:51
19Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:00:52
20Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:57
21Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
22Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:03
23Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:04
24Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:06
25Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:07
26Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:08
27Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:10
28Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:11
29Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:12
31Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:33
32Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:34
33Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:37
34Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:38
35Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:39
36Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:01:42
37Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:54
38Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:59
39Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid0:02:08
40Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
41Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:13
42Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
43Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:34
44Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch0:02:35
45Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:36
46Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41
47Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:53
48Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:49
49Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:18
50Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:05:21
51Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch0:06:47
52Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch0:08:13
53Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling0:11:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise20:02:43
2Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:00:22
4Direct Energie0:00:28
5Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:43
6Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:54
8Veranda`s Willems - Crelan0:00:58
9Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:03
10Team Differdange Losch0:01:08
11Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:15
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
13Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:02:04
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
15Bike Aid0:02:29

