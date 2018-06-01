Tour of Luxembourg: Pasqualon wins stage 2
Krieger takes race lead
Stage 2: Rosport - Schifflange
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:57:29
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:03
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:05
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:09
|14
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|19
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|21
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|24
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|25
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|26
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:17
|27
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:18
|28
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|29
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|30
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|31
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|35
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:23
|38
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|39
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|40
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|44
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|46
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:28
|47
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:33
|48
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|49
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|50
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|51
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:36
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|53
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|54
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|55
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|57
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|87
|59
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:43
|62
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|64
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|65
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|67
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|68
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:49
|69
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:01
|70
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:09
|71
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:11
|72
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|75
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|77
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|78
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|79
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:01:20
|80
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:22
|81
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:26
|82
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:39
|83
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|86
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:56
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:02
|89
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:13
|90
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:15
|92
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|95
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|96
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:31
|97
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|98
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:46
|99
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:06:51
|100
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:07:03
|101
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|5
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6:40:38
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:03
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:08
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:16
|7
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|10
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:23
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|14
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:25
|15
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|16
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:30
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|19
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|22
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|23
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:37
|25
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|26
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|27
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:39
|30
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:40
|33
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:41
|34
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|36
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:42
|37
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:43
|38
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:44
|39
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:45
|40
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|41
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:50
|42
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|43
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:54
|44
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:55
|46
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:56
|47
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:00
|48
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|49
|87
|0:01:02
|50
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|51
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:06
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:07
|55
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|56
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:09
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:10
|59
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:11
|60
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|61
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:13
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:14
|64
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:15
|66
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:16
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:33
|68
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:36
|69
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|70
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|71
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:40
|72
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:41
|73
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:42
|74
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:45
|75
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:57
|76
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|77
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|80
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:02:11
|81
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|82
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:16
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:32
|84
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|85
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:37
|86
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:02:38
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|88
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:41
|89
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:44
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:50
|91
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|92
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:06
|93
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:04:25
|94
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:52
|95
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:21
|96
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:05:24
|97
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:44
|98
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:06:50
|99
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:08:16
|100
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|101
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:20:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|5
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|10
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|13
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|14
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|17
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|18
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|19
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|20
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|pts
|2
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|12
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|6
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|3
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|9
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|10
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|11
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|14
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|pts
|2
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|3
|4
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|3
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|6
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|7
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6:40:41
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|3
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|5
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:19
|6
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|7
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:29
|8
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:30
|9
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|11
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:34
|12
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|13
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|14
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:36
|15
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:41
|17
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|18
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
|0:00:51
|19
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:52
|20
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|21
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|22
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:03
|23
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:04
|24
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:06
|25
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:07
|26
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:08
|27
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:10
|28
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:11
|29
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:12
|31
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:33
|32
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:34
|33
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:37
|34
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:38
|35
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:39
|36
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:42
|37
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:54
|38
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:59
|39
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:02:08
|40
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:10
|41
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:13
|42
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|43
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:34
|44
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|0:02:35
|45
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:36
|46
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|47
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:53
|48
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:49
|49
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:18
|50
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:05:21
|51
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|0:06:47
|52
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|0:08:13
|53
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:11:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20:02:43
|2
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:22
|4
|Direct Energie
|0:00:28
|5
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:43
|6
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:54
|8
|Veranda`s Willems - Crelan
|0:00:58
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:03
|10
|Team Differdange Losch
|0:01:08
|11
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:15
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|13
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:02:04
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|15
|Bike Aid
|0:02:29
