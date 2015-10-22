De Ketele and De Pauw retake lead on penultimate night of racing
Iljo Keisse and Gijs Van Hoecke drop to second on standings
Day 5: - London
Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw have taken back the overall lead in London with one night left in the inaugural London Six Day.
Iljo Keisse and Gijs Van Hoecke started the night as leaders but ere unable to chase down De Ketele and De Pauw as they took a lap in the madison so move above their compatriots.
Niki Terpstra and Yoeri Havik sit in third place and are determined to make up the required 47 points and steal victory on the final night.
“It was a good night for the two of us and to be in the top three now is really good,” said Terpstra. “Maybe the first two Belgium teams will rock a little bit tomorrow, maybe not. Who knows!
“I hope so. I hope they look at each other and we can profit from it. There’s not much at all between us so anything is possible.”
