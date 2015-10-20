Oliver Wood and Christopher Latham (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Chris Latham and Ollie Wood have bumped Day 2 leaders Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw from top stop on the standings at the LeeValley Velo Park on Day 3 of the London Six Day winning the 400m madison TT, Team Elimination race and the Derny. The British duo lead by 12 points with Iljo Keisse and Gijs van Hoecke sitting in third place

"We came close to winning last night and we won the Madison time trial tonight but to get three wins, I don’t think you can beat that," said Latham. "Now we just need to try and keep with the leaders, keep getting laps on them and hopefully on the last night we’ll smash out a few more laps."

Wood added the local crowd's cheering had driven the duo on to end the night as overall leaders.

"I’m really happy with the win, we’ve just come from the Euros and form is a bit hit and mess so to come into this and do really well, I’m really happy with that,' Wood said. "When it comes down to just centimetres that extra bit of encouragement from the crowd spurs you on and in this place it can take the roof off."

Denmark’s Michael and Jesper Mørkøv won the 20km Madison having stolen an early lap to finish ahead of Morgan Kneisky and Lucas Liss.

In the 400m madison TT it was Latham and Wood bagging the win ahead of De Ketele and De Pauw but the duo saved their best for last as they snuck past Keisse and Van Hoecke on the last laps of the Team Elimination race to take the win.

In other events of the night, first derny heat went to Jasper Asselman with Michael Mørkøv taking the other heat ahead Niki Terpstra.