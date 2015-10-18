Image 1 of 26 Mark Stewart of Great Britain and 100%ME won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Mark Stewart won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 Riders in action during the the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark Image 4 of 26 Riders in action during the the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark Image 5 of 26 Riders in action during the the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark Image 6 of 26 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the bunch in the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race Image 7 of 26 The riders compete in the 20km Scratch race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Adam Blythe of Great Britain and the Orica-GreenEdge team in action in the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands and the Etixx QuickStep in action in the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Mark Stewart of Great Britain and 100%ME won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Mark Stewart of Great Britain and 100%ME won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 The riders lap the velodrome in the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Mark Stewart of Great Britain and 100%ME won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Eric Balzer of Germany waves to the crowd during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Tinkoff-Saxo in action in the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands and the Etixx QuickStep team leads Michael Morkov of Denmark and Tinkoff-Saxo in the Elimination race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 The riders compete in the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Adam Blythe of Great Britain and the Orica-GreenEdge team leads the bunch in the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands celebrates winning the 30km Points race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands celebrates winning the 30km Points race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands celebrates winning the 30km Points race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) reacts to the crowd prior tothe Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) during the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) reacts to the crowd prior tothe Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Tinkoff-Saxo won the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Riders compete in the U23 Talent Cup Madison during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Stewart (100%ME) took the top opening-day prize Sunday at the Six Day London on the hardwood track of the Lee Valley Velopark.

The 1878 Cup is a five-race omnium to open the riders' legs for the rest of the week. The riders competed in the 20km scratch race, elimination race, 500m long lap, 500m flying lap and a 30km points race that covered 120 laps.

Stewart started the action with second-place finish to Lasse Norman Hansen in the scratch race. Etixx-QuickStep's Niki Terpstra was third. Stewart hit the podium again with a win in the 500m long lap, then followed it with another win in the 500m flying lap.

Terpstra won the points race, but Stewart held his ground to take the inaugural 1878 Cup and set the tone for the coming week.The 20-year-old Scotsman had another reason to celebrate as well.

"It was my Mum's birthday yesterday, so it's a birthday present for her," Stewart said in a report on the race website. "I don’t see her that often because we live and train in Manchester away from our families.

"To win the 1878 Cup is really nice for my Mum, it's a really nice surprise for her, I'm sure she'll love it," he said. "I didn't expect to win at all, I've never done a Six Day before so I didn't come in with any expectations but it's been a lot of fun.

Day 1 also saw the sprinters engaged in racing, with Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) and Eric Balzer (Germany) winning their semi-final's to contest the final. Balzer led his Japanese rival at the start of the final lap and held on to take the victory, expressing his pleasure at doing so after dismounting from his bike.

"I'm so happy to have won because it was a real fight against some brilliant guys," said Balzer. "The event is brilliant to have it here in London is great especially with the crowd and such a great atmosphere."

Watanabe wasn't down for long though as he took out the keirin victory ahead of Great Britain's Matthew Rotherham.

"The keirin is the event I wanted to win because it originated in Japan, so I am really happy with that performance," Watanabe said.

The U23 racing started with the 40km Madison, won by French duo Philemon Marcel-Millet and Joseph Berlin Semo, who started by grabbing five early points and maintaing their advantage to finish as the overnight leaders.

"It was pretty much as I expected, the track is big and there are lots of good riders here. I hope we can maintain our form," Marcel-Millet said. "The teams behind us are very strong, so we will see what happens."

The racing continues Monday with seven more six-day events, including the 20km Madison, two 40-lap Derny races, a team elimination race, two 500m Madison time trials and the final Madison.