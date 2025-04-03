Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 route

Similar to 2024 course with Cauberg close to finish

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 LR Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF EducationCannondale Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek Sophie Von Berswordt of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike lead the peloton during the 10th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 a 1576km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Peloton tackles one of the many climbs at Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (Image credit: Getty Images)
Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced the return of the feared Cauberg ascent to the final kilometres of both the men's and women's races for 2025.

Similar to last year’s race, the 2025 course for Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will start in Maastricht and, similar to 2024, race a 157.3-kilometer course including five ascents of the Cauberg.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClimbDistance raced (km)Distance to go (km)
Maasberg11.7145.6
Adsteeg30.5126.7
Bergseweg45.8111.5
Korenweg49.1108.3
Nijswillerweg58.2201.3
Kruisberg60.842.5
Eyserbosweg62.540.6
Fromberg66.636.9
Keutenberg70.633
Cauberg81.522.3
Geulhemmerberg86.117.5
Bemelerberg9310.8
Cauberg99.32.5
Geulhemmerberg103.917.5
Bemelerberg110.810.8
Cauberg117.22.5
Geulhemmerberg121.717.5
Bemelerberg128.610.8
Cauberg1352.5
Geulhemmerberg139.517.5
Bemelerberg146.510.8
Cauberg154.92.4
