Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 route

Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced the return of the feared Cauberg ascent to the final kilometres of both the men's and women's races for 2025.

Similar to last year’s race, the 2025 course for Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition will start in Maastricht and, similar to 2024, race a 157.3-kilometer course including five ascents of the Cauberg.

The well-known final loop of 18 kilometers, with the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, will be covered four times in 2025. A new addition this year is that the women's competition in the final will go over the Mathieu van der Poel allee, and then descend via the Daalhemerweg before starting the final climb of the Cauberg.

2025 Amstel Gold Race women route map (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 climbs