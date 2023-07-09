Sibiu Cycling Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 4 sprint in Sibiu

By Peter Stuart
published

Irish sprinter wins first half of double-stage day in Sibiu as Schachmann crashes out

SAN JUAN ARGENTINA JANUARY 22 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023 Stage 1 a 1439km stage from San Juan to San Juan on January 22 2023 in San Juan Argentina Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a sprint win on the cobbled streets of Sibiu ahead of the Lotto Dstny duo of Milan Menten and Michael Schwarzmann on stage 4a - the first half of a double-stage final day in Romania.

The 97.3km stage started and ended in Sibiu, finishing the uphill cobbled sprint to the Piața Mare, and saw two major breakaways. The latter of which, containing Frederik Wandahl (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marcin Budziński (Mazowsze Serce Polski), was caught with 2km remaining - lining up a sprint finish dominated by Bennett and Bora-Hansgrohe.

It was Bennett's second win of the race, after winning the opening stage also in Sibiu, and which was rounded off by an identical podium of Menten and Schwarzmann.

After the race, Sem Bennett said, "It's always nice to win, and to collect two stage wins here. It's never easy to win, and I'm especially happy to win after the work my teammates did. It's always great to finish the job."

Misfortune struck halfway through for the winner of stage 3, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who crashed on a descent and was forced to abandon the race. Social media posts from the organisers, however, suggest Schachmann was healthy and back on his feet at the race finish.

The final stage of the race, stage 4b, is a time trial which will begin at 15:30 CET. Overall leader Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) will be battling against the clock to retain his two-second advantage over teammate Mark Donovan, and five seconds over Jakub Otruba (ATT Investments).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews